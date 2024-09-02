Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON India 2024

Showcase Features the Purion and GSD Ovation Series of Ion Implanters Designed to Deliver Significant Technology and Manufacturing Advantages

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its Purion™ and GSD Ovation™ Series of ion implanters at the inaugural SEMICON India 2024, India's premier semiconductor event. The conference and exhibition are being held September 11-13, at the India Expo Mart (IEML) in Greater Noida, Delhi, India. Axcelis will be in Booth #H1T11.

The Purion XE Power Series implanter was designed to meet the growing market demand for the power device market. The Purion Power Series was developed with enabling technology to specifically address the unique needs of emerging power device applications. This includes the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes from 150mm to 300mm as well as various substrates including Si, SiC and thin wafers. It also delivers precision wafer temperature control technology, and unmatched productivity.

Attendees are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages, including:

Purion Power Series™ - Featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for thin silicon, TAIKO and silicon carbide (SiC) wafer processing across the full power device applications space.

- Featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for thin silicon, TAIKO and silicon carbide (SiC) wafer processing across the full power device applications space. Purion H™ Series - Including the new Purion H5™ and the Purion Dragon™, both designed to provide a comprehensive solution for high current implants.

- Including the new Purion H5™ and the Purion Dragon™, both designed to provide a comprehensive solution for high current implants. Purion H200 ™ - Axcelis' state of the art single wafer high current medium energy implanter designed to address the unique implant needs for devices designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and power applications.

- Axcelis' state of the art single wafer high current medium energy implanter designed to address the unique implant needs for devices designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and power applications. Purion XE™ Series - Including the new Purion XEmax™, is the industry leading high energy implant platform, featuring patented Boost Technology™, designed for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV.

- Including the new Purion XEmax™, is the industry leading high energy implant platform, featuring patented Boost Technology™, designed for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV. Purion M™ Series - Offering the broadest spectrum of mid-current doses available, enabling unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements.

- Offering the broadest spectrum of mid-current doses available, enabling unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements. GSD Ovation™ - Providing the most cost-effective way to extend high current and high energy batch platform capability by supporting emerging applications in power markets, as well as wafer splitting (Si and SiC) and alternate substrates (lithium tantalate and ceramic).

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Russell Low, said, "We're excited to be a part of this important market and the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to semiconductor manufacturers in India. Forecasts predict that the Indian market for semiconductors will reach over $55 billion by 2026, with demand largely driven by three sectors: smartphones and wearables, automotive components, and computing and data storage. Axcelis' family of application-specific systems address high current, medium current, medium energy, and high energy implant requirements for all existing and emerging IC applications."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

