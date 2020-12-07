AxiomSL Named Most Innovative Third-Party Technology Vendor at American Financial Technology Awards

Cloud-Based Regulatory Reporting Solutions Leverage AWS to Deliver Scalability, Security and Automation Globally

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that it was named Most Innovative Third-Party Technology Vendor at the 16th annual Waters Technology American Financial Technology Awards (AFTA). The annual awards program recognizes excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.

Singled out for its RegCloud® technology, which is a cloud-based risk and regulatory data management and reporting platform used by global financial institutions to automatically retrieve, manage, and reconcile volumes of disparate, diverse data to comply with complex, ever-changing risk and regulatory requirements, AxiomSL was recognized specifically for its ability to automate workflows while delivering complete transparency throughout the process. AxiomSL's RegCloud technology, which is deployed via Amazon Web Services (AWS), is currently relied upon by three quarters of the world's Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) to manage regulatory reporting.

"We're honored to be recognized by the AFTA program for the third year in a row and particularly pleased that our cloud-based offering has earned this distinction during a year in which the cloud has gained such widespread adoption," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO of AxiomSL. "There was a time not so long ago when large financial institutions would only trust on premise technologies for their risk and regulatory reporting, but we saw the need in the market and invested heavily into RegCloud, which is the state of the art in this space, delivering better security, performance and transparency than any locally installed technology could ever achieve."

"Receiving this award is further validation of the approach we are taking in our evolution from software vendor to cloud-based service provider," said Eric Rothrock, SVP of Cloud at AxiomSL. "With RegCloud, we commit to deliver the outcomes our clients need, enabling them to spend their resources focusing on their core business activities that drive competitive differentiation. And this is just the beginning; we will continuously use the latest cloud technologies to reinvent our customer experience and drive ever increasing client value with RegCloud."

AxiomSL's RegCloud technology is deployed on AWS, making it a true vendor-delivered solution. The technology uses a combination of cloud-native technologies and design principles that ensure high performance and agile service while always keeping client data secure. RegCloud is ISO27001, ISO27017, OSPAR certified and has received SOC-1 Type II, and SOC-2 Type II attestations.

The 2020 AFTAs were presented on December 4, 2020. For more information about AxiomSL's RegCloud offering, please click here.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com

Contact us

John Roderick President, J. Roderick Public Relations Tel: +1 631 584 2200 Email: [email protected] Shamira Alidina Media Relations Director, Dina Communications Tel +44 (0) 7801 590718 Email: [email protected] Francine Gittins Global Head of Marketing and Communications, AxiomSL Tel: +1 212 248 4188

Email: [email protected]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093660/AxiomSL_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.axiomsl.com



SOURCE AxiomSL