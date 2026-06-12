AXISCADES Announces Strategic Engineering Services Divestment Program for Aerospace Engineering Services Business

This transaction completes the transformation of AXISCADES from a services-led organisation into a proprietary products and IP-focused manufacturing platform for aerospace, defence, space, electronics, semiconductors and AI. Combined with the disposal announced on 26 May 2026, the Engineering Services Divestment Program delivers success and is fully funding the Company's Power 930 growth plan and the establishment of the new Space division.

BANGALORE, India, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXISCADES Technologies Limited (NSE: AXISCADES) (BSE: 532395) and Akkodis, a leading global digital engineering consulting company, today announced a strategic transaction for the divestment of AXISCADES' Aerospace Engineering Services business to Akkodis.

Key Highlights of this Transaction

Item Details Aerospace Engineering Services 51% controlling interest intended to be acquired by Akkodis Buyer Akkodis, a leading global digital engineering consulting company based in Zurich, Switzerland Business transferred in this transaction AXISCADES' Aerospace Engineering Services business — design, engineering analysis, certification support and lifecycle engineering services for global aerospace OEMs Transition arrangement Akkodis and AXISCADES to operate as strategic partners over the next 18 to 24 months, with bilateral customer-footprint support and a transitional services agreement during integration Regulatory clearances Subject to customary regulatory clearances; closing of Tranche 1 is expected to be completed in Q3 FY27, October 2026 to December 2026

The transaction

The transaction is structured in two tranches. Akkodis will acquire a 51% interest in the Aerospace Engineering Services business on closing of the first tranche, and the remaining 49% will be acquired in the next 24 to 30 months. Consideration is pro-rated to ownership transferred at each stage.

Today's announcement concludes AXISCADES' strategic Engineering Services Divestment Programme. This transaction represents the most transformative set of strategic transactions in the Company's history and provides the full capital base required to fund the publicly committed Power 930 plan organically and inorganically.

For further transaction details, please refer to the Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Strategic Rationale — The Transformed AXISCADES Platform

The Engineering Services Divestment Programme completes AXISCADES' transformation from a services-led organisation into a proprietary products and IP-focused manufacturing platform for aerospace, defence, space, electronics, semiconductors and AI verticals. Post today's transaction, AXISCADES is structured around four strategic growth pillars:

Aerospace Manufacturing, SCM and MRO — at the Company's DAC, MAC and DAL facilities, supplying global Tier-1 OEMs across commercial, regional and dual-use aerospace programmes - the primary backbone of the transformed Company. Also, end-to-end supply chain orchestration and lifecycle support for commercial and dual-use aerospace fleets, leveraging the India cost-and-quality base and the global customer relationships built over the past sixteen years.





— at the Company's DAC, MAC and DAL facilities, supplying global Tier-1 OEMs across commercial, regional and dual-use aerospace programmes - the primary backbone of the transformed Company. Also, end-to-end supply chain orchestration and lifecycle support for commercial and dual-use aerospace fleets, leveraging the India cost-and-quality base and the global customer relationships built over the past sixteen years. AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies Private Limited, (ACAT) — the Defence arm — Defence Manufacturing, Strategic Electronics and System Integration. ACAT (a wholly owned subsidiary of AXISCADES) carries AXISCADES' defence platform, encompassing mission-critical electronics, system integration for indigenous defence programmes, and aligned manufacturing capability for the Atmanirbhar Bharat priorities of the Government of India.





— Defence Manufacturing, Strategic Electronics and System Integration. ACAT (a of AXISCADES) carries AXISCADES' defence platform, encompassing mission-critical electronics, system integration for indigenous defence programmes, and aligned manufacturing capability for the Atmanirbhar Bharat priorities of the Government of India. XiDA Inc — AI-centric ESAI — a US-driven Electronics and Semiconductor platform under the AXISCADES group, focused on AI-native engineering, semiconductor design enablement, and the next generation of electronic systems. Current Mistral ESAI division and ACTL AI team will be integrated into XiDA. XiDA Inc is structured to serve as the integration vehicle for the international ESAI acquisition pipeline.





— a US-driven Electronics and Semiconductor platform under the AXISCADES group, focused on AI-native engineering, semiconductor design enablement, and the next generation of electronic systems. Current Mistral ESAI division and ACTL AI team will be integrated into XiDA. XiDA Inc is structured to serve as the integration vehicle for the international ESAI acquisition pipeline. Space Division (newly established) — focused on satellite bus manufacturing and related system integration, positioned to address the rapidly expanding Indian and global commercial space opportunity. Funded directly from the transaction proceeds and scheduled for stand-up across FY27.

Use of Proceeds — Fully Funding Power 930

The capital released in this transaction is being deployed in support of AXISCADES' Power 930 plan — the Company's publicly committed five-year vision of approximately Rs 9,000 crore revenue and approximately Rs 960 crore PAT by FY2030. The combined capital base is sufficient to fund the Power 930 plan organically and inorganically across the following deployment areas:

Capacity expansion, certification and tooling investments at the DAC, MAC and DAL aerospace manufacturing facilities.

Establishment of the new Space division — satellite bus manufacturing infrastructure and system integration capability build-out across FY27.

A pipeline of strategic acquisitions in the Aerospace and ESAI segments, lined up for FY27 and FY28 deployment, mirrored into XiDA Inc and the India platform.

Investments in Defence Manufacturing and Integration capabilities through ACAT, aligned to Atmanirbhar Bharat priorities.

Strengthening of the Company's balance sheet and strategic optionality through the FY27 transition year.

Chairman's Message

Dr. Sampath Ravi Narayanan, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of AXISCADES Technologies Limited, said:

"Subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, we would be proud to have Akkodis as our strategic joint venture partner over the next two years. Their global customer footprint would help the joint venture to reference and acquire new customers faster; the joint venture, in turn, will help Akkodis deepen their India footprint and aerospace engineering service enhancement. This would be a joint venture designed to create value on both sides, and a transformation designed to compound relationships rather than reset them."

"The sixteen years of management experience, executive-level customer relationships, aerospace industry reputation, brand recognition and global standing that we built alongside this business will be channelized by AXISCADES towards Manufacturing. They help us move decisively up the aerospace value chain — much as an architectural firm transition from design into construction — and they give us a jumpstart, into aerospace manufacturing. This transition aligns directly with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat priorities and with our own ambition for a global India aerospace footprint, and we expect it to catapult our growth trajectory through the coming years."

"Establishing AXISCADES as a focused Aerospace Manufacturing platform will simultaneously accelerate our defence platform under ACAT, our AI-centric ESAI platform under XiDA Inc, and the new Space division, we are establishing for satellite bus manufacturing and related system integration. The structural insight here is that the manufacturing technologies that underpin aerospace are largely dual-use and tri-use across defence and space, which means we are building one foundation that scales across three of the most strategically important industries of this decade. The proceeds from this divestment will fund the Power 930 plan organically and inorganically, including capacity build-out at our DAC, MAC and DAL facilities, the FY27 and FY28 acquisitions pipeline in Aerospace and ESAI, and the new Space division."

Joint-Venture - the Transition Period Arrangements

Subject to receipt of applicable regulatory and competition law approvals, over the 24-to-30-month period between Tranche 1 closing and Tranche 2 closing, the joint venture established between Akkodis and AXISCADES will operate as strategic partner with respect to the Aerospace Engineering Services business. AXISCADES retains a 49% economic interest during this period. Outside the scope of the joint venture, Akkodis and AXISCADES remain independent and separate undertakings. Within the joint venture framework, AXISCADES expects to benefit from:

Access, within the joint venture context, to Akkodis' global customer relationships — supporting

AXISCADES' customer development agenda across its retained Aerospace Manufacturing, ACAT (defence), XiDA Inc (ESAI) and Space platforms.

Potential commercial opportunities within the scope of the joint venture where Akkodis' engineering services capabilities and AXISCADES' India manufacturing capabilities may be complementary Transitional services arrangements for systems, certifications and employee continuity during integration, designed to protect customer continuity throughout the transition period.

The two-tranche structure has been deliberately designed to optimize for value creation during the transition period rather than a single transactional handover.

About AXISCADES

AXISCADES Technologies Limited (NSE: AXISCADES ) (BSE: 532395) is a publicly listed Indian aerospace and engineering company. Post the Engineering Services Divestment Programme concluded today, AXISCADES is structured around four strategic growth platforms — Aerospace Manufacturing / Supply Chain Integration / MRO (at the Company's DAC, MAC and DAL facilities), ACAT (the defence arm — Defence Manufacturing, Strategic Electronics and System Integration), XiDA Inc (AI-centric ESAI — the US-driven Electronics and Semiconductor platform), and the newly established Space division (satellite bus manufacturing and system integration). The Company is executing its publicly committed Power 930 plan — approximately Rs 9,000 crore revenue and approximately Rs 960 crore PAT by FY2030.

More information: www.axiscades.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/axiscades

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, Akkodis offers best-in- class technology consultancy. Through strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, Akkodis provides end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Head-quartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact.

Disclosure under Applicable Listing Regulations

This press release constitutes a disclosure to the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited under the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. Detailed information required under the applicable Regulations is set out in the separate Stock Exchange Disclosure filed concurrently with this press release. The Board of Directors of AXISCADES Technologies Limited has approved the transaction at its meeting held earlier today, 12 June 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the strategic plans, financial expectations, transaction structure, deployment of proceeds, regulatory clearances, transitional arrangements and future operations of AXISCADES Technologies Limited and Akkodis. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company's Power 930 plan refers to its publicly articulated five-year ambition of approximately Rs 9,000 crore revenue and approximately Rs 960 crore PAT by FY2030. Progress against this plan, and any future updates to financial expectations, will be communicated through the Company's regular results announcements, investor communications and applicable stock exchange disclosures. AXISCADES and Akkodis do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Advisors to AXISCADES for the Transaction

Lincoln International acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor, BDO acted as the transaction structuring and tax advisor, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) acted as legal advisors to AXISCADES Technologies for the execution of both transactions in the Strategic Engineering Services Divestment Programme.