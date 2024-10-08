Axtria Showcases AI-Powered Innovations at PMSA 2024 Fall Symposium

Axtria showcases its collaboration with leading pharma companies on AI-driven insights, field force optimization, and data strategies.

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, shared its leadership in driving innovative solutions for life sciences companies at the PMSA 2024 Fall Symposium. The two-day summit, held in Chicago on October 3-4, 2024, brought together industry leaders, researchers, and academics to explore the transformative impact of AI in healthcare. Axtria earned several awards at the conference for thought leadership presentations, and once again participated as a gold sponsor, reiterating its commitment to exchanging knowledge to enhance the impact of AI in the pharmaceutical industry.

"At Axtria, we believe that AI is not just a tool, but a transformative force that can reshape the pharmaceutical landscape," said Sudip Chakraborty, Principal and Head of AI/GenAI at Axtria. "Our participation in the PMSA 2024 Fall Symposium reflects our commitment to partnering with industry leaders to harness AI-driven insights and solutions that enhance decision-making, optimize field operations, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Axtria's experts, alongside client partners, led insightful presentations and discussions, showcasing advanced AI-driven solutions and strategies tailored for the pharmaceutical industry:

Axtria, alongside Gilead Sciences, presented a case study on Nuances of Leveraging Generative AI for Structured Data Processing and Insights . This highlighted the importance of empowering non-technical users to access insights via natural language generation-based applications. These GenAI-powered tools provide intuitive user interfaces with robust data access controls, enabling broader access to critical insights.





. This highlighted the importance of empowering non-technical users to access insights via natural language generation-based applications. These GenAI-powered tools provide intuitive user interfaces with robust data access controls, enabling broader access to critical insights. Axtria teamed up with Astellas Pharma to present a case study on AI-Enabled Action Alerts to Enhance Field Effectiveness . This collaboration demonstrated how AI-powered recommendations are transforming field operations by providing reps with actionable insights to optimize their engagements, increase prescription (Rx) uptake, and enhance overall brand performance. This presentation showed how Astellas and Axtria worked together to leverage data, convert it to useful rep suggestions, and ultimately improve brand performance through better field execution.





. This collaboration demonstrated how AI-powered recommendations are transforming field operations by providing reps with actionable insights to optimize their engagements, increase prescription (Rx) uptake, and enhance overall brand performance. This presentation showed how Astellas and Axtria worked together to leverage data, convert it to useful rep suggestions, and ultimately improve brand performance through better field execution. Together with Bayer, Axtria discussed Utilizing AI to Identify Unrealized Opportunities and Optimize End-to-End Field Force Operations . This session explored Bayer's AI-driven transformation of field force operations across design, planning, execution, and talent management, showcasing the tangible business impact of AI.





. This session explored Bayer's AI-driven transformation of field force operations across design, planning, execution, and talent management, showcasing the tangible business impact of AI. Axtria led a session on Enabling EDA Automation for Commercial Analytics using LLM. This workshop demonstrated how generative AI can automate exploratory data analysis (EDA) processes, transforming raw data into actionable insights. Additionally, Axtria also conducted a focus session on Accelerating Pharma Business Analytics with AI-Ready Data Products Strategy. Axtria shared how AI-ready data products can streamline data management, unify fragmented data landscapes, and accelerate analytics while reducing operational costs.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria helps life sciences companies harness the potential of data science and software to improve patient outcomes by connecting the right therapies to the right patients at the right time. The company is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256316/Axtria_transparent_bg_Logo.jpg