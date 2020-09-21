AYN InfoTech : The top choice for Enterprise Software Solutions with Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence

AYN is a renowned global entity that specialises in Enterprise Software Solutions. Founded in 2009, Mr. Yakub Sheikh steers the healm of this establishment which has flourished tremendously, under his leadership. Priding itself on its state-of-the-art development and delivery centres, AYN has been working with more than 300 consumers worldwide for the last one decade.

The Core Services adopted by AYN InfoTech within their operations comprise of:

The inner workings of these core services have been elaborated below:

The various industries that AYN InfoTech has their strong foothold in are in abundance. With an all-inclusive approach, they wish to establish a digital world with streamlined processes. A few of the broad industries they cater to are - Banking & Finance, Manufacturing, Capital Markets, Energy & Utility, Insurance, Transport, Hospitality, Telecom, Real Estate, Retail, Facility Management, Education, and Healthcare.

To offer a personalised approach for these specific industries, AYN InfoTech has a number of products that ensure a customised output is focused on.

Smart Analytics, AI, IoT, and Blockchain integrated with Various Product Offerings:

The Smart Analytics feature offered by AYN plays a crucial role in helping organizations fuel their productivity with detailed insights guiding them to improve their processes. The customer information collated through Walnut ERP, a product designed by AYN InfoTech, ensures that the company is only engaged in manufacturing processes that have consumer intake, thereby promoting sustainable production and eliminating wastage.

While information flows into the market, AI allows companies to scan through these large data sets at unparalleled speed. It provides an opportunity for smart analysis of massive amounts of fractured data, paving sustainable new pathways for business. Blockchain is a game-changer for supply chain management, enabling greater transparency and efficiency. It has the potential to allow companies and consumers to track transactions more securely and transparently, to ensure that suppliers are adhering to their sustainable manufacturing values.

For the maintenance of complex consumer data and in order to generate prolific information, Pine is a CRM tool that allows an improved and strategic marketing approach in order to achieve higher sales targets. Oak CBS, primarily operating with the use of Blockchain and AI is another one of AYN's products which is an aid to financial institutions in maintaining records of transactions and in conducting banking functions smoothly. It provides transaction management, payment processing services, and account management thus ensuring sustainable values.

At a time when the healthcare industry would require additional hands of support to safely store and access all data using smart tools for their operational and research purposes, Cedar Healthcare is another such product which allows data security of medical data while acting in compliance with all legal requirements. With Blockchain acting as a support, the permanence and accuracy of the data is maintained.

The use of IoT gives businesses an opportunity for a global reach and a platform to connect with people across the globe. Data mining tools have become increasingly advanced and their development further will provide access to data and insights that have not been user-friendly before, empowering all parties to quickly and efficiently hone in on value for their organizations.

Projects that harness the power of Enterprise Software Solutions can thus effectively contribute towards achieving the long-term goals of industries from various categories, in turn increasing their productivity and profitability.

Enterprise Software Solutions; a necessity :

Enterprise software solutions are an organisational requirement, owing to a surplus of big data and information that companies must deal with on a day-to-day basis. Organizational software increases the efficiency of business processes while keeping a secure database of all happenings. Not only do they assist in streamlining operations with integrated information, but they also act as a cost-saving benefit with flexibility, scalability, automatic functions, and machine learning.

They make reporting and decision-making increasingly smooth. This offers various features for efficient CRM, effortless operations, and the ability to carry out safe and secure transactions. There are various types of such software personalized for every business offering like project management tools, marketing automation, enterprise resource planning, treasury management systems, and business intelligence as well. Enterprise software solution systems are automated hubs used to control and streamline operational processes within organizations. In the digital era, data is the currency, and cloud storage is the solution to safeguarding it.

