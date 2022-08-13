Azure Power Announces Delay in Filing of Form 20-F

NEW DELHI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) ("Azure" or "the Company"), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, announced that it will not be in a position to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by August 16, 2022, as extended from the original due date of August 1, 2022, pursuant to the Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 1, 2022.

The delay in filing the 2022 Form 20-F is due to Company's ongoing review of its internal control and compliance framework. These matters are being progressed with the assistance of the Company's advisers. The Company is making all efforts to file its 2022 Form 20-F as soon as practicable. The Company does not expect the delay in filing its 2022 Form 20-F to impact its ongoing renewable energy business operations.

Azure's new leadership, supported by the Board, will be upgrading the Company's processes going forward.

