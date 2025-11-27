B Prabhakaran visits Lloyds Kali Ammal Memorial (LKAM) Hospital to celebrate the milestone of 300th Baby Delivery

~B Prabhakaran, MD of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. reinforces the commitment to accessible, quality healthcare in the region of Gadchiroli, Maharashtra~

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyds Kali Ammal Memorial (LKAM) Hospital has achieved an important milestone with its 300th successful baby delivery, signifying the deepening confidence the communities of Gadchiroli have in its care, as the hospital evolves into a vital support system for them.

To mark the occasion, Mr. B Prabhakaran, Managing Director of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. visited the hospital to meet the newborn and congratulate the family. As a gesture of blessings and goodwill, he presented them with a gold chain. The milestone is particularly meaningful as LKAM Hospital was established in November 2023 through the vision of Mr. B Prabhakaran, who believed that accessible and reliable healthcare is central to the progress of Gadchiroli. Built with the support of local villagers, the hospital was created to ensure that families in remote areas would no longer need to travel long distances for essential medical attention.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. B Prabhakaran said, "We will continue this journey with humility, empathy and dedication to heal, to serve and to bring happiness through our care. Every child born here is a reminder of the trust families place in us, and we remain fully committed to honouring that trust with the highest standards of clinical excellence and compassion."

Today, LKAM Hospital operates as a 30-bed multispecialty centre offering medical services across emergency care, obstetrics, paediatrics, general medicine, dentistry and ophthalmology, supported by modern diagnostics and a dedicated clinical team. The hospital serves between 100 and 150 patients each day and has become a trusted point of care for surrounding villages. The 300 births completed so far, spanning routine deliveries as well as high-risk cases, represent the purpose for which the hospital was established. Each new life is a reflection of strengthened healthcare access in a region that for decades faced significant challenges in obtaining timely and quality treatment.

The LKAM Hospital has always been at the forefront of providing safe delivery practices, which has resulted into zero maternity deaths till date. In addition, the hospital has brought modern health care system free of charge for the local people, and with a strong belief that systems must outlast individuals, B Prabhakaran's philosophy integrates business success with significant social responsibility and community upliftment in and around the vicinity it operates.

As LKAM Hospital celebrates this milestone, it reiterates its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality and compassionate healthcare to every family it serves in Gadchiroli.