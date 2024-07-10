Baaya Design opens its biggest sale ever; to transform its flagship retail store into an Experience Center

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baaya Design is a 15-year-old pioneering independent design studio based in Mumbai, that leverages India's rich and diverse artisanal traditions to curate, create and customise art for spaces. As part of their growth plan, Baaya is in the process of converting their flagship store located in Raghuvanshi Mills into a one-of-a-kind Experience Center.

The Great Upgrade Sale at Baaya is on until July 21st

With the goal of making way for an experiential space, most items at the store are being sold at discounts as part of 'The Great Upgrade' Sale. The Great Upgrade Sale features handcrafted and handpicked home decor, furniture, paintings, lighting, glassware and artefacts. The Sale is on from now until the 21st of July, with discounts up to 50% off on most items. An exceptional value offer of flat 50% discount on all items is available for total purchase value in excess of Rs 50,000.

Baaya's business is evolving towards design-led bespoke projects for public spaces, corporate houses and high-end residential spaces. The design studio has recently completed large scale art projects for Lucknow Airport, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), Hyatt Dehradun, as well as marquee residential projects across the country. Baaya works with the country's most eminent architects to create artful spaces that tell a unique and meaningful story.

Shibani Dasgupta Jain, CEO & Founder of Baaya Design said, "Baaya is taking the next step in the form of The Great Upgrade, to open an Experience Center, where architects, interior designers and customers can collaborate with our design team to create evocative artful spaces. This creates a great opportunity for customers, old and new, to buy our carefully curated products at amazing discounts. We welcome everyone to be a part of our journey as we move forward."

Highlights of The Great Upgrade Sale:

⁠ ⁠Additional markdowns on already discounted items.

⁠ ⁠Flat 50% discount on all items on purchase worth ₹50,000 or more*.

*Terms and conditions apply

Baaya's store is on the Ground Floor of Prathamesh, Raghuvanshi Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.

Contact: Akash Yadav at +91 81081 46593 for sales enquiries.

About Baaya:

Baaya Design was founded by Shibani Dasgupta Jain with the mission of using design to create contemporary products leveraging Indian artisan skills. Her motivation is to ensure that Indian craft forms are celebrated across the world and to create a positive impact on artisans. Shibani is an alum from National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad.

Baaya believes in the power of art to transform places into spaces that inspire, motivate and attract. Their team of creative thinkers and designers leverages India's rich and diverse artisanal traditions and redefines them through rigorous experimentation and innovation. They have deep expertise in over 70 different forms of craft and experience in working with a vast library of materials to make modern products and pieces of art that transform homes, offices, hotels and public spaces into memorable, evocative and meaningful one-of-a-kind experiences.

From initial consultation to the final execution, Baaya Design provides end-to-end services, ensuring a seamless and personalized process for every client. Over the years, Baaya has worked with some of India's finest architects on marquee projects. We are known for our high quality, dependable, cost effective solutions and management of any scale of project. Baaya has an impressive portfolio of projects for public spaces and institutions, corporates and high end residences across the country.

To learn more go to https://baayadesign.com/ or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457143/Great_Upgrade_Baaya.jpg