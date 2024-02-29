Baicells Announces Agreement with Indonesian Operator PT Smartfren Telecom

Baicells to partner with Smartfren to supply network solutions for Private LTE and 5G for major connectivity programs

DALLAS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading provider of 4G LTE and 5G NR cellular network infrastructure, has announced an agreement with PT Smartfren Telecom, one of the major wireless operators in Indonesia, to deliver turnkey network solutions for Digital Industrialization, Automation, and Private Wireless offerings being introduced in 2024.

Baicells, a turnkey provider of wireless network solutions that enable such programs, will operate as a one stop shop for PT Smartfren Telecom. Already the first trials have been completed and the initial deployment is a private LTE network serving large heavy mining environments outside of Jakarta.

These types of highly tailorable networks are required to enable the fleet of autonomous vehicles being used, which are typically large earth moving and removal machines, safely transit the active work site. This is also helpful in the ongoing effort to maintain safety levels across a work location that can often be a host to large numbers of workers. Longer term, many other use cases can be added as necessary – IoT sensors, voice communications, video monitoring, and more.

Often these mining environments can be in more remote areas that may have limited connectivity options and have use cases that are not well suited to alternatives like Wi-Fi. As a result, private wireless, with its ability to deliver specific QoS levels and low latency for enabling predictive performance necessary for autonomous vehicles, makes a very good fit, both technically and economically.

The first deployments will operate on the LTE Band 40 (2300 MHz) and are expected to start going on air in Q1 2024. Baicells will contribute its portfolio of outdoor 4G LTE Nova and 5G NR Aurora all-in-one high power radios to PT Smartfren Telekom, who will operate as the service provider and system integrator. This new solution offering opens the door to all kinds of new opportunities with the enterprise.

"We continue to experience rising demand for private networks to help deliver enterprises of all types the benefits in transforming their business with automation and more. Our products, with their attractive economics and operational simplicity, make a great fit for such initiatives as more and more carriers are learning." Bai Wei, Baicells GM for the International Division."

Baicells is exhibiting at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 26-29. Visit the Baicells booth in Hall 2, Stand 2C44 to learn more about the project and network solutions.

About Baicells

Baicells is a global technology company offering turnkey 4G and 5G Network Solutions, providing new economic models for service providers, enterprises, and communities. With commercial deployments in over 60 countries, offices on five continents, and an engineering portfolio of 500 patents, Baicells has established itself as a technology leader. Baicells currently has delivered more than 700 commercial deployments worldwide. Baicells innovations connect the unconnected. For more information, please visit www.baicells.com.

