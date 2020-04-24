Bajaj Financial Securities Lists Key Reasons For Trading With Them Before Markets Rise

PUNE, India, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Indian stock market has been recently facing severe downward movements, historic patterns suggest that once the business output starts increasing, the stock markets go in a recovery or expansion mode. As seen previously in 2008, even though the Sensex was at its lowest around March 09, 2009, at 8,160.40, within less than five months, it easily climbed to 15,670.31 by July 31, 2009.

Most investors choose to buy stocks when their prices fall, especially in a volatile market. However, investors need a streamlined and expert brokerage service to take the full advantage of such market movements. While there is no dearth of options in terms of choosing the right brokers, investors can always compare and research to find the right brokerage firm, to suit their requirements.

Staying ahead of the curve by choosing the right brokers

Trading in large volumes with a traditional percentage-based brokerage rate can reduce investors' profits, as higher volume can increase traditional brokerage costs. To address this issue, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL) offers a cost-efficient brokerage model based on a flat rate per trade as against the traditional brokerage model which charges brokerage as a percentage of the trading volume.

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL) also offers the opportunity to open a trading account with '0 account opening fee', wherein investors can start trading for a flat fee of Rs. 17/order. Those looking for lower brokerage charges can also avail subscription plans from BFSL. The company offers two types of subscription-based annual trading plans, for varying investment needs.

The product inclusions in these packs and the pricing details are given in the table below:



Beginner Plan Professional Plan Yearly Subscription Charges Rs. 500 Rs. 999 Demat AMC Rs. 899 Rs. 899 Products Included Equity, Derivatives Equity, Derivatives, Margin Trading Financing (MTF) Brokerage Rate Delivery Rs. 0.99/ order

FnO and Intraday Rs. 9/order Delivery and Intraday: Rs. 0.99/order

F&O: Rs. 9/order

Interest Rate: 0.05%/day

Please note that annual subscription charges and Demat AMC are exclusive of GST. Other statutory charges will be levied, as applicable.

99% Savings on Brokerage for Delivery Trades

Investors opting for these annual trading packs can enjoy savings of up to 99% on delivery trades.

To understand this better, look at the table below, which shows the brokerage charged by a traditional broker vis-a-vis BFSL on a monthly trading volume of Rs. 5 lakhs resulting from 5 delivery orders.

While a traditional broker would charge Rs. 500 as the monthly brokerage fee (at 0.1% brokerage charge), BFSL charges less than Rs. 5 as the monthly brokerage because each delivery order is charged at a flat brokerage rate of Rs. 0.99 per order.



Traditional Broker

(Brokerage Fee @ 0.1%) Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd.

(Flat Brokerage @ Rs. 0.99 per order) Monthly Trading Volume (Rs.) 5,00,000 5,00,000 No. of delivery orders executed 5 5 Monthly Brokerage (Rs.) 500 5 Annual Brokerage* (Rs.) 6,000 60

*Assuming the number of trades is constant for the remaining 11 months of the year.

Total Savings on Brokerage with Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. = 99%

Thus, on comparing the brokerage, as mentioned above, investors will pay just Rs. 60 as brokerage with BFSL, which is just 1% of Rs. 6000, as per trading brokerage. Thus, the total savings on brokerage with Bajaj Financial Securities is 99%. With 99% savings on the same number of trades when compared to a traditional broker, investors need not wait for the markets to go up to make profits.

Best-in-class Trading Experience

In addition to cost-saving and customised trading packs, BFSL offers an unmatched trading experience with:

- Best-in-class mobile and web trading platforms

- Diverse product portfolio

- Paperless account opening and onboarding process

Investors can open an account online with BFSL by visiting the website and entering personal details such as name, email address, and mobile number to proceed further. Upon entering their details, they can be seamlessly onboarded into the system with back-office integration.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risk, read all the related documents carefully before investing. Visit our website for other Terms & Conditions.

About Bajaj Financial Securities Limited

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited , offering a wide spectrum of capital market solutions that include Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, Mutual Funds, Margin Trading Financing (MTF) and Spread Financing. Our Clientele includes HNI/Ultra HNI clients and retail Online clients. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is also a distributor of Mutual Funds. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a registered member of NSE and BSE under the Equities and Derivatives Segment, and is also a depository participant at CDSL and NSDL.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinservsecurities.in

SOURCE Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL)