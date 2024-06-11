GURUGRAM, India, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Bakingo, the renowned online bakery brand, invites you to celebrate the sweetest bond of all—the unbreakable connection between fathers and their children. A bond that is built on love, trust, and countless sweet moments shared together. Bakingo's campaign - #SweetestBondEver; celebrates these cherished relationships, bringing them to life through their newest offerings.

Bakingo Brings Back Sweet Memories Through its Father’s Day Cake Collection

One of the highlights of Father's Day cake collection is the photo cakes, which allow customers to personalize their cakes with treasured photographs. Imagine the joy on a father's face as he sees a treasured childhood photo atop a delicious cake, rekindling the magic of moments like teaching his child to ride a cycle for the first time, holding hands on a busy road, cheering at school events, or sharing bedtime stories. These photo cakes beautifully capture the bond and make for an unforgettable Father's Day surprise, celebrating a special relationship in the sweetest way possible.

Adding to the excitement, Bakingo unveils its latest collection of Poster Cakes, designed to evoke nostalgia and celebrate unforgettable moments shared with fathers. These unique cakes feature images and themes that highlight the cherished memories between fathers and their children, making them the perfect centerpiece for any Father's Day celebration.

In addition to the Poster Cakes, Bakingo is thrilled to introduce its newest creation – the Couverture Chocolate and Raspberry Cake. This cake combines the richness of Couverture chocolate with the subtle taste of raspberry, mirroring the emotional bond between a child and their father. The deep, rich flavor of the chocolate represents the strength and depth of a father's love, while the delicate raspberry notes reflect the sweet, tender moments shared over the years. With these new offerings, Bakingo aims to make Father's Day celebrations even more special, creating delicious memories that will be treasured forever.

"Our Father's Day campaign, #SweetestBondEver, is a celebration of the enduring love and connection that fathers share with their children. At Bakingo, we believe that every slice of our cake tells a story of love, laughter, and cherished memories. This collection is our way of helping individuals celebrate their fathers in the sweetest way possible," said Himanshu Chawla, CEO of Bakingo.

In addition to the new collection, Bakingo continues to offer its classic Father's Day cakes, which have been favourites among customers for rich flavors and elegant designs. From chocolate truffle cakes to refreshing fruit cakes, each cake is crafted to perfection, ensuring that every celebration is memorable.

The brand's intent goes beyond just crafting cakes for dads; it's about fostering moments of togetherness and expressing the most profound feelings. With Bakingo's online cake delivery , customers can celebrate Father's Day with their loving dads, no matter the distance, ensuring that the bond between fathers and their children remains as sweet and strong as ever.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 15+ cities in India.

