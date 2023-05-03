Bakingo Pays a Sweet Tribute To Moms with Its Mother's Day 2023 Cake Collection

GURUGRAM, India, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakingo, the online bakery renowned for its exquisite cakes and modern desserts, is gearing up to make Mother's Day 2023 unforgettable. With the occasion just around the corner, Bakingo has launched a range of special cakes that celebrate the love and warmth of motherhood.



The co-founder of Bakingo, Shrey Sehgal, has interacted with the media and expressed his excitement about the launch of these special cakes. He also shared that Bakingo expects a 40% surge in demand for Mother's Day cakes this year. "As a brand, we don't just want to put out any occasion-specific just for the sake of it. We go by the numbers and market trends a lot to know what kind of collection to be worked upon. Mother's Day is an occasion that connects with everyone, and the emotional factor plays a big role. With cake designs and exquisite deliciousness, we want to give everyone an opportunity to surprise their mothers the best."

The Mother's Day special cakes and desserts at Bakingo are delicious and beautiful. The designs are inspired by the many facets of motherly love, such as tenderness, care, and affection. Customers can choose from a variety of options, including heart-shaped cakes, photo cakes, and personalized cakes. The cakes are also customizable with selective flavour options, so customers can surprise their mom with their favourite taste.

Bakingo takes pride in providing high-quality, scrumptious, safe, and hygienic cakes. All the cakes are packed carefully to ensure that they reach customers in perfect condition. Moreover, Bakingo uses zero plastic cutlery like knives and spoons to help reduce plastic waste. The doorstep delivery is prompt, and one can even opt for same-day delivery to surprise their mom at the last minute. The Bakingo cakes are made using premium ingredients in a hygienic environment, so customers can be sure their mom is getting the best.

The brand makes itself available at the doorstep quickly through third-party food platforms like Zomato and Swiggy. And through the quality of all its baked products, Bakingo has been rated 4.5 stars on both platforms.

About Bakingo

Launched in 2016, Bakingo is the brand that deals especially in baked items such as cakes, brownies, pastries, jar cakes, cupcakes, dry cakes, and cookies. All the delicious items are available for doorstep delivery. Today, we lead the bakery market in more than 35+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there and we accept orders through Bakingo.com and top-rated food delivery applications.

