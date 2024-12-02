Balbix Launches Three New Generative AI Products in AWS Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balbix, the leader in cyber risk and exposure management, announced today three new generative artificial intelligence (AI) products in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS customers can now easily and quickly deploy three Balbix solutions: BIX, Cyber Risk Assessments, and Balbix D3 directly in AWS Marketplace, further accelerating their ability to burndown cyber risk.

Balbix's AI-powered cyber risk and exposure management platform empowers security teams to continuously assess, prioritize, and act on exposure and vulnerabilities across their infrastructure, applications, cloud environments, and more. By leveraging a risk-based framework, Balbix helps organizations prioritize exposures and rapidly burndown cyber risk.

All three Balbix offerings benefit from a strong collaboration between NVIDIA and Balbix. NVIDIA's AI platform provides the raw power to process massive amounts of data about vulnerabilities to threat landscapes and business contexts. NVIDIA technologies like GPUs, Triton Inference Server, and TensorRT-LLM deliver the computational strength, scalability, and low latency needed for Balbix's AI models.

BIX Gets a Powerful Upgrade: Delivering Real-Time Risk Notifications

BIX, Balbix's cybersecurity AI assistant, released earlier this year, has been a boon for cybersecurity executives and their teams. With BIX, security teams can assess and understand their risk quickly without having to slice and dice complex data on dashboards. Additionally, BIX can take action such as creating projects and tickets. Behind the scenes, it runs updated GPT models, RAG framework, and a planning system based on feedback from our early users. The use of NVIDIA NIM further enhances BIX's real-time analysis capabilities.

Just four months after its first release, BIX receives a powerful update. The latest upgrade includes advanced visual capabilities, such as dynamic charts and graphs, making it easier to communicate critical security insights to executives. BIX now provides real-time push notifications to inform security teams about changes in their risk profile, delayed projects, daily/weekly reports, and more.

With these enhancements, BIX elevates exposure management, enabling faster and more effective risk reduction. More details about BIX can be found here .

Cyber Risk Assessment: Navigate Your Unique Risk Profile

For AWS customers who want to quickly understand their cyber risk without a long-term commitment, Balbix offers a one-time AI-powered Cyber Risk Assessment (CRA) service. This assessment, supported by a Balbix expert, evaluates your attack surface, providing insights about your riskiest vulnerabilities and exposures.

CRA provides a significant value, cost, and time advantage to AWS customers compared to traditional approaches. Balbix's CRAs are comprehensive and actionable and can be completed within days at a fraction of the cost. With access to these reports, organizations can quickly make informed decisions about risk and mitigation plans.

Continuous Threat and Exposure Management with D3

Balbix is also updating its core platform, D3, within AWS Marketplace. With Balbix D3 , AWS customers can quickly deploy continuous threat and exposure management for their hybrid cloud workloads.

Balbix unifies assets, applications, users, and controls into a single platform. AWS customers get everything they need to shrink their MTTR for critical exposures from 50+ days (industry average) to 2 days or less , resulting in sharply lower cyber risk.

"Making these new Balbix SKUs available in AWS Marketplace marks a significant milestone in making cyber risk management simpler for all organizations," said Gaurav Banga, CEO of Balbix. "We're excited to help security leaders gain deeper insights into their risk landscape and provide the tools they need to protect their business."

About Balbix

Balbix is the leading cyber risk and exposure management platform, empowering enterprises to reduce risk through real-time, actionable insights across their entire attack surface. With Balbix, businesses gain a unified view of asset inventory, risk-based prioritization, and comprehensive mobilization for remediation. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and Deloitte, Balbix is trusted by an expanding group of Fortune 500 companies to drive their information security programs and foster a safer digital ecosystem.

