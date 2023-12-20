Bank of Baroda empowers students with the launch of the bob BRO Savings Account

bob BRO is a zero balance account providing a customised bundle of offers to students to kickstart their financial journey

Concessional Interest Rate on Baroda Education Loan

BOB teams up with IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo, Asia's largest college festival, as the Exclusive Banking Partner, to promote bob BRO

MUMBAI, India , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, has launched the bob BRO Savings Account - a Zero Balance Savings Account especially designed for students aged 16 to 25 years. The bob BRO Savings account provides students access to a banking programme that is customised to meet their specific needs and is easy & straightforward to operate, with no minimum balance requirement, a lifetime complimentary debit card and a number of other benefits.

The bob Bro Savings Account comes with a bundle of offers for students including no minimum balance, up to 15 basis points interest rate concession on Education Loans, complete waiver of processing fee on education loans and a lifetime free RuPay Platinum Debit Card with exclusive offers on top brands in categories such as Electronics, Consumer Durables, Travel, Food, Fashion, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Grocery and Health.

To tap the youth, the Bank has tied up with Mood Indigo (Moodi), IIT Bombay's annual student fest and Asia's largest college cultural festival, as the exclusive banking partner. In its 53rd edition this year, Mood Indigo takes place from December 18th to 21st, 2023 playing host to college students from across the country.

Bank of Baroda has also collaborated with Spotify, for all the students attending Mood Indigo. Those who open a bob BRO savings account during the festival, will have the opportunity to win a hamper of Spotify merchandise. In addition, based on the artists performing at the festival, a new playlist, 'Bank of Baroda x Mood Indigo', will also be available to stream on Spotify.

Shri Ravindra Singh Negi, Chief General Manager - Retail Liabilities & NRI Business, Bank of Baroda, said, "Today's youth are looking for a richer, more personalised and rewarding experience with their bank, backed by safety and service. The bob BRO Savings Account introduces young adults to the world of banking with a tailor-made product offering that takes care of their specific banking requirements and gives them access to features & benefits that they value the most. bob BRO makes banking simple, enabling them to start their journey towards savings and financial independence with ease."

Shri V G Senthilkumar, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda, said, "In a rapidly changing landscape, Bank of Baroda continues to evolve and transform to stay relevant and meaningful to a new generation of customers. We take a long-term approach to build lasting relationships that transcend generations. Our association with Mood Indigo is in line with this philosophy."

Bank of Baroda has also built an immersive Metaverse environment that will be showcased at Mood Indigo, where students can experience various digital payment options through virtual/ augmented reality.

Salient features of the bob BRO Savings Bank Account:

Zero balance savings account for the age group 16 years to 25 years

Lifetime Free RuPay Platinum Debit Card with attractive offers on leading brands

Complimentary Domestic Airport Lounge access (2 per quarter)

Free Personal Accident Insurance Cover up to Rs 2 lakh

lakh Auto Sweep Facility available

Free NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI through digital channels and branch

Unlimited free cheque leaves

Free SMS/Email Alerts

Up to 100% Concession in Demat AMC

Concessional Interest Rates on Education Loans with zero processing fee*

Exclusive Credit Card offers, subject to eligibility



T&C apply

For details on the bob BRO Savings Account and to open an account, click on bob BRO Savings Account or visit the nearest Bank of Baroda branch.

About Bank of Baroda

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of ~165 million through over 70,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents and through its various digital banking platforms, which provide all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank's vision matches the aspirations of its diverse clientele base and seeks to instil a sense of trust and security in all their dealings with the Bank.

Visit us at www.bankofbaroda.in

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bankofbaroda/

Twitter https://twitter.com/bankofbaroda

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/officialbankofbaroda/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdf14FHPLt7omkE9CmyrVHA

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bankofbaroda/

For further information, please contact:

Bank of Baroda:

Phiroza Choksi

[email protected]

0265-2316792