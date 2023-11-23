Bank of Baroda inaugurates 6th edition of 'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada' - an annual outreach programme for Indian farmers

Through Baroda Kisan Pakhwada, the Bank engages with farmers and creates awareness of various agri initiatives taken by the Bank as well as agri products & schemes offered

The Bank aims to reach out to 4 lakh farmers during the Baroda Kisan Pakhwada programme

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, announced the launch of the 6th edition of Baroda Kisan Pakhwada, the Bank's annual, fortnight long engagement programme focused on the Indian agrarian economy. The farmer engagement programme commenced on November 16, 2023, and will conclude on November 30, 2023, with the Baroda Kisan Diwas celebrations. During the two-week long agri festival, the Bank's semi-urban, rural and select metro and urban branches across the country will actively participate. The Bank is targeting to reach 4 lakh farmers during the course of the Baroda Kisan Pakhwada through a number of outreach events.

During the fortnight, the Bank will reach out to farmers and create awareness about various initiatives such as the Kisan Credit Card drive in the name of "Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan" as well as create awareness on agri products, schemes/offers and delivery channels offered by Bank of Baroda for the benefit of the farming community. The event will also help to promote various Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes introduced by the Government of India such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM-FME), etc.

The Bank will organise farmer meetings, choupals, kisan melas and health camps (for the soil, animals and farmers) during the fortnight and will also use this occasion to promote awareness on financial literacy and cyber frauds to participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, "The Baroda Kisan Pakhwada is a one-of-its-kind farmer engagement and outreach programme in the Indian banking industry. Through this programme, our aim is to acknowledge and appreciate the contribution of the agriculture sector to the Indian economy and help them grow by offering them a range of agri-specific lending products as well as other banking products & services. Bank of Baroda has a rich legacy of serving its agri customers and the Baroda Kisan Pakhwada is one such initiative aimed at strengthening this bond."

During the Baroda Kisan Pakhwada held in 2022, a total of 20,152 outreach programmes like Farmer Meetings, Choupals, Kisan Melas, Health Camps (Soil, Animal, Farmer) etc were organised and the Bank connected with 3,87,179 farmers during this period.

Bank of Baroda's lending to the agriculture sector stands at Rs 1,30,694 crore as on September 30, 2023, recording a 13.7% year-on-year growth.

To apply for an agri loan from Bank of Baroda, customers can visit – https://bit.ly/AGRILoans

About Bank of Baroda

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of ~165 million through over 70,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents and through its various digital banking platforms, which provide all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank's vision matches the aspirations of its diverse clientele base and seeks to instil a sense of trust and security in all their dealings with the Bank.

Visit us at www.bankofbaroda.in

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bankofbaroda/

Twitter https://twitter.com/bankofbaroda

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/officialbankofbaroda/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdf14FHPLt7omkE9CmyrVHA

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bankofbaroda/

For media queries, please contact:

Bank of Baroda: Phiroza Choksi

[email protected]

0265-2316792