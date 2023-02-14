Bank of Baroda Named Best Public Sector Bank by State Forum of Bankers' Clubs Kerala

The Bank's Balaramapuram branch was adjudged as the Best Performing Public Sector Bank Branch in Kerala.

KOCHI, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, was named the 'Best Bank' in the Large Public Sector Banks category by the State Forum of Bankers' Clubs Kerala (SFBCK) based on the Bank's performance in the financial year 2021–22.

In addition, the Bank's Balaramapuram branch was adjudged the Best Performing Public Sector Bank Branch in Kerala for FY 2021-22.

The awards were presented at the 14th Banking Excellence Awards of the Year 2022 organised by SFBCK in Kochi and the winners were selected by an eminent jury.

Shri Sreejith Kottarathil, General Manager & Zonal Head - Ernakulum Zone, Bank of Baroda and Shri Hussain Riyaz Syed, former Branch Head of the Balaramapuram branch received the awards from Hon. former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind who was the Chief Guest for the function.

The State Forum of Bankers' Clubs Kerala (SFBCK) is a Registered Trust and the apex body of Bankers' Clubs functioning in different parts of Kerala and a common platform to reach out to the banking fraternity.

About Bank of Baroda

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through Its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank's vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

