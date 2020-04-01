Bank of Montreal Confirms Election of Board of Directors
TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means.
At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 6, 2020 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Each of the following 12 directors proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Janice M. Babiak
|
287,076,651
|
98.22%
|
5,190,650
|
1.78%
|
Sophie Brochu
|
291,356,153
|
99.69%
|
910,952
|
0.31%
|
Craig W. Broderick
|
291,327,971
|
99.68%
|
939,330
|
0.32%
|
George A. Cope
|
284,984,221
|
97.51%
|
7,283,024
|
2.49%
|
Christine A. Edwards
|
286,552,072
|
98.04%
|
5,715,173
|
1.96%
|
Dr. Martin S. Eichenbaum
|
291,236,048
|
99.65%
|
1,031,253
|
0.35%
|
Ronald H. Farmer
|
278,487,715
|
95.29%
|
13,779,530
|
4.71%
|
David Harquail
|
291,407,562
|
99.71%
|
859,683
|
0.29%
|
Linda S. Huber
|
291,314,958
|
99.67%
|
952,343
|
0.33%
|
Eric R. La Flèche
|
288,063,884
|
98.56%
|
4,203,417
|
1.44%
|
Lorraine Mitchelmore
|
289,180,204
|
98.94%
|
3,087,097
|
1.06%
|
Darryl White
|
291,345,137
|
99.68%
|
922,164
|
0.32%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $880 billion as of January 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-4770
