Bank of Montreal Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means.

At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 6, 2020 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 12 directors proposed by management was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Janice M. Babiak 287,076,651 98.22% 5,190,650 1.78% Sophie Brochu 291,356,153 99.69% 910,952 0.31% Craig W. Broderick 291,327,971 99.68% 939,330 0.32% George A. Cope 284,984,221 97.51% 7,283,024 2.49% Christine A. Edwards 286,552,072 98.04% 5,715,173 1.96% Dr. Martin S. Eichenbaum 291,236,048 99.65% 1,031,253 0.35% Ronald H. Farmer 278,487,715 95.29% 13,779,530 4.71% David Harquail 291,407,562 99.71% 859,683 0.29% Linda S. Huber 291,314,958 99.67% 952,343 0.33% Eric R. La Flèche 288,063,884 98.56% 4,203,417 1.44% Lorraine Mitchelmore 289,180,204 98.94% 3,087,097 1.06% Darryl White 291,345,137 99.68% 922,164 0.32%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $880 billion as of January 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

