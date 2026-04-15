Banking veteran Zarin Daruwala joins SPJIMR Governing Council

MUMBAI, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarin Daruwala, Group CEO, PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher), has joined the Governing Council of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), strengthening the institute's engagement with senior industry leadership. Her term commenced from April 15, 2026.

Ms. Daruwala brings over three decades of experience across banking and financial services. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer for India and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, overseeing operations across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Prior to that, she spent 26 years at ICICI Bank, where she rose to become President and Head of Wholesale Banking and served on the boards of ICICI Lombard General Insurance and ICICI Securities. She has also served on the board of JSW Steel and is currently an independent director on the board of PhonePe Ltd.

Welcoming her to the Governing Council, Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said: "Zarin's extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of institutions will add significant value as we continue to advance responsible management education and societal impact."

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Daruwala said: "SPJIMR is recognised for its values-driven approach to management education. I look forward to contributing to its efforts in shaping responsible, future-ready leaders, particularly by bringing industry perspectives on shaping the next generation of leaders."

A widely recognised leader in Indian business, Ms. Daruwala has consistently featured among the most powerful women in business by Fortune India and Business Today, and has been inducted into the Business Today Hall of Fame. She was also named Banking CEO of the Year for India by The European Global Business Awards 2023. A rank holder in Chartered Accountancy, she is a recipient of the President's Gold Medal for topping the All India Company Secretary examinations.

Ms. Daruwala joins the Governing Council alongside distinguished corporate leaders such as Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International and former Group Executive President – Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Aditya Birla Group; Yogi Sriram, former Advisor to the CEO and MD for Group HR at Larsen & Toubro; and Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Her appointment reflects SPJIMR's continued focus on bringing diverse, high-impact leadership perspectives to guide its strategic direction.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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