Bare Bones Publishing Brings Writers, Illustrators and Young Voices Together at First Literary Salon

NEW DELHI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Bones Publishing hosted its first literary salon, Stories That Shape Us, on 22 August at Kunzum Books, bringing together authors, poets, illustrators, young writers and Indian Army veterans for an afternoon of conversations around storytelling, imagination, experience and service.

The salon, anchored by Shabana Chowdhury Ali, brought together voices from across Bare Bones' growing catalogue through a series of conversations exploring the many ways stories are created, interpreted and shared.

L to R: Sahana Ahmed, Garry Singh, Sudeept Shrivastav, Rahul Gaur, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Sonia Dogra, Maj Gen (Dr) Yash Mor, Captain Shakil Ahmed

The programme opened with 'Meet the Storymakers', featuring author Reeham Ahmed in conversation with award-winning poet Vinita Agrawal and Veena Naravane, former President of the Army Women's Welfare Association. The conversation explored the craft of storytelling and the different experiences that shape writers and their work.

In 'Drawing Stories', artists and illustrators Anisha Kotibhaskar, Monika Saroch and Maryam Ahmad discussed the relationship between words and images, and the role of illustration in shaping the imagination of young readers.

The theme of lived experience and creative expression continued in 'Stories Their Stories Tell', with author Sonia Dogra in conversation with teenage writers Mihika Prakash and Reeham Ahmed. The session reflected on how personal experiences can become the starting point for stories and how young writers find their own creative voices.

The salon then turned to questions of belonging, identity and service with 'The India We Serve', featuring Indian Army veterans Captain Shakil Ahmed, Maj Gen (Dr) Yash Mor and Garry Singh. The conversation drew from essays in My India, My Gods, an anthology of creative nonfiction conceived, curated and edited by Sahana Ahmed, Founder & CEO of Bare Bones Publishing.

Contributing writers to My India, My Gods were felicitated during the salon by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army.

Reflecting on the salon, eminent poet, critic and academic Sukrita Paul Kumar said:

"What a refreshing evening of listening to writers and illustrators, on how they work together on books for children! Educative as also inspirational. May there be more space for them to let their imagination fly, if only to make the world a better place to live in. Thanks to Bare Bones for making this happen."

Stories That Shape Us marked the first literary salon organised by Bare Bones Publishing and reflected the publishing house's broader editorial interests across children's and young adult literature, literary fiction, illustration and military literature.

Event Details

Event: Bare Bones Literary Salon — Stories That Shape Us

Date: 22 August 2026

Time: 4 p.m.

Venue: Kunzum Books, New Delhi

Organiser: Bare Bones Publishing

About Bare Bones Publishing

Bare Bones Publishing is an independent publishing house based in New Delhi, with a distinctive catalogue spanning books for children, young adults and new adults. Its list is expanding into literary fiction and military literature, with graphic novels among its forthcoming projects.

Founded in 2023, Bare Bones Publishing is committed to publishing thoughtfully conceived books that encourage curiosity, imagination and a deeper engagement with the world.

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