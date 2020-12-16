BASIS Charter Schools Network Restarts Unique International Student Program for 2021-22

Nine BASIS Charter School campuses will welcome international students in the next school year, with applications accepted from January 1 – May 1, 2021.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Student Program (ISP) from the acclaimed BASIS Charter Schools network is re-opening for the 2021-22 academic year! BASIS.ed has announced that the program, which was paused for one year, will begin accepting international students in grades 9, 10, and 11.

BASIS Charter Schools accept international students on an F-1 Visa at the following high-achieving campuses, listed with U.S. News & World Report 2020 national charter school rankings:

BASIS Ahwatukee (#13 charter school in the U.S.)

(#13 charter school in the U.S.) BASIS Chandler (#1)

BASIS Flagstaff (#8)

BASIS Mesa (not eligible for 2020 US News rankings; #13 charter school in the U.S. in 2019; eligibility returns in 2021)

rankings; #13 charter school in the U.S. in 2019; eligibility returns in 2021) BASIS Oro Valley (#4)

(#4) BASIS Peoria (#5)

(#5) BASIS Phoenix (#12)

(#12) BASIS Scottsdale (#10)

(#10) BASIS Tucson North (#9)

"Cross-cultural experience is important for students as they prepare for college and university," says Petra Pajtas, Chief Operating Officer at BASIS.ed, and former Head of School at BASIS Phoenix. "Paired with exceptional academic opportunities, international students in the ISP get firsthand knowledge of American customs and culture. And our students benefit from a new perspective of their own experience!"

The application period for the BASIS.ed International Student Program runs from January 1, 2021 through May 1, 2021 for the school year that begins in August 2021.

The ISP is a one-year program in which students live with a hist family to immerse themselves in American culture. Interested students, families, and educators can find more information about the International Student Program on our website: isp.basised.com, or by contacting Beata Mickevic at [email protected].

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve K-12 students using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program was founded in 1998 and in 2020-21 comprises 29 open enrollment, tuition-free public charter schools serving more than 20,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information please visit BASISed.com, enrollBASIS.com, or isp.basised.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676953/BASISed_Logo.jpg

