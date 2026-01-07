BCT and Weaver Win the 2025 ISG Paragon Award™ for Sustainability

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahwan CyberTek, Inc (BCT), a global provider of digital transformation solutions, and Weaver, a national accounting and advisory firm, have been named winners of the 2025 ISG Paragon Award for Sustainability (North America). The award recognizes their multiple projects across sustainability, GCC and new market expansion that delivered measurable environmental and social impact.

The ISG Paragon Awards honor enterprise-provider partnerships that use digital technologies and innovative operating models to deliver standout business results. The Sustainability category recognizes exceptional implementations of digital sustainability strategies and initiatives that deliver measurable environmental and/or social outcomes for clients, consumers, communities and employees. Winners were announced at the recent ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala in Dallas, Texas.

The BCT and Weaver partnership combined BCT's AI-first digital platforms with Weaver's extensive assurance and advisory experience. Together, the teams helped the client consolidate sustainability data, strengthen governance and controls, and optimize resource usage, resulting in clear, repeatable improvements.

Measured results included:

Data-to-impact transparency: Unified sustainability data and automated controls to improve auditability and decision speed.

Unified sustainability data and automated controls to improve auditability and decision speed. Operational efficiency: Analytics-driven optimization that reduced waste and energy intensity while maintaining service quality.

Analytics-driven optimization that reduced waste and energy intensity while maintaining service quality. Governance & reporting: KPI alignment to leading frameworks with board-level visibility.

"This recognition shows what's possible when purpose meets collaboration," said Karthik Sundararaman, Chief Operating Officer –KPO at Bahwan CyberTek. "By pairing AI-driven insight with rigorous controls, we achieved sustainability outcomes that are real, measurable, and repeatable. Just as importantly, the partnership showed how organizations can turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence, embed compliance into everyday operations, and achieve efficiency gains that strengthen both business performance and sustainability."

"Translating strategy into results requires more than intent. It demands precision and accountability," said David Rook, COO, Weaver. "By strengthening governance and building trust in the reporting process, we created a reliable foundation for future sustainability disclosures and stakeholder expectations. Weaver is proud that this collaboration not only delivered measurable outcomes but also built momentum for lasting change."

The BCT and Weaver collaboration highlights how technology and advisory experience can work hand-in hand to deliver trusted sustainability outcomes. Together, the two firms are helping organizations move beyond compliance to achieve measurable impact, making them a service provider of choice for enterprises advancing their long-term transformation and sustainability agendas.

About the ISG Paragon Awards™

The ISG Paragon Awards recognize enterprise–provider partnerships across categories including Excellence, Innovation, Transformation, Sustainability, AI Pacesetter and Partnership of the Year. The Sustainability category highlights exceptional digital sustainability initiatives with measurable environmental and/or social outcomes. Winners for the North America program were announced in the Fall of 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

About Bahwan CyberTek Inc (BCT)

Bahwan CyberTek In (BCT) is a global provider of digital transformation solutions. They are a trusted partner to 2200+ customers, including several Fortune 500 companies. With deep expertise in Predictive Analytics, Digital Experience, and Digital Supply Chain Management, BCT helps businesses stay agile, competitive, and future-ready. Established in 1999, BCT has over 4000 associates with technical and domain expertise across the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. We have delivered solutions in 50+ countries across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.bahwancybertek.com

About Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P

Weaver is built on an unwavering commitment to its clients' success, acting with integrity and always striving to transcend expectations. The Houston-based firm is nationally ranked by both INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) and Accounting Today, including recognition as a Best of the Best and Fastest-Growing firm by IPA in 2025. In addition, Weaver has received top workplace recognitions in many of the markets it serves.

The firm has operations across the U.S., India and Grand Cayman. From Fortune 500 multinational companies to start-ups, Weaver's clients include commercial, government and not-for-profit organizations. The firm is particularly well-known in financial services, energy, manufacturing and distribution, technology, real estate, health care, government and construction. Weaver's services go beyond traditional assurance and tax services to include governance, risk and compliance, IT advisory, energy compliance, consulting, forensics and litigation services, transaction advisory, valuation and specialty tax services, including international tax, state and local tax, tax credits and incentives, fixed asset advisory, tax provision and private client services. Learn more at weaver.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855427/BCT_Weaver_Logo.jpg