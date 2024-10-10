BCT Digital ranked among top 70 global risk management firms by Chartis

Aims at top 25 rank in RiskTech100 report within three years

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Digital, a global risk and compliance products technology company delivering FinTech, RegTech, and SustainTech solutions, today announced that it has moved up 3 places to secure the 68th position in Chartis RiskTech100 report for 2025. The report has recognized BCT Digital's pioneering risk and compliance management suite 'rt360'. It enables enterprises and financial institutions to streamline governance, risk, and compliance processes, boosting their market positioning and advancing their go-to-market potential.

On this achievement, Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital, remarked, "It is a moment of pride for us to be recognized among the top 100 risk management firms by Chartis in its RiskTech100 report for the fourth continuous year. With an improved ranking each time, we aim to be among the top 25 risk management firms in the next three years. This recognition also highlights the strength of our flagship product suite, rt360, that empowers organizations to effectively navigate the complexities of today's dynamic risk landscape, offering comprehensive solutions for credit risk management, governance, risk, and compliance. As we continue to evolve, our commitment to supporting financial institutions and global enterprises on their digital transformation journeys remains steadfast."

BCT Digital's products draw on the strengths of next-generation technologies, sophisticated AI/ML models, data-driven algorithms, and predictive analytics to enhance risk management capabilities. Tailored to address the unique challenges of the Indian market and ensure compliance with region-specific regulations, the product suite has gained traction globally, particularly in the US, Middle East and South Asia.

The Chartis RiskTech100 report provides an exhaustive evaluation of top global risk technology providers, focussing on their strategic vision, market influence, and innovation in risk management technologies. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

About BCT Digital:

BCT Digital, a digital transformation company, focuses on delivering FinTech, RegTech, and SustainTech solutions to international banking and financial markets, and key industry sectors, on a global scale. The core of BCT Digital's offerings lies in the ability to identify gaps and build solutions that are both specifically suited to India and yet scalable to the global markets. BCT Digital, a niche player in the RegTech arena, adopts emerging technologies to enable financial institutions to mitigate risks, ensure liquidity and improve customer engagement. For more information, visit https://www.bctdigital.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461349/BCT_Digital_Logo.jpg