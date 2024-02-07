BCT Digital ranks in Chartis' RiskTech100 2024 report for third consecutive year; moves up 6 places

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Digital, a global digital transformation company delivering FinTech, RegTech, and SustainTech solutions, today announced that it has been ranked amongst the top 100 RiskTech companies by Chartis Research, in its recently published RiskTech100 2024 report, for the third consecutive year. BCT Digital's ranking moved up by 6 places, in recognition of its pioneering product risk and compliance management suite 'rt360'. The company's revolutionary FinTech, RegTech, and Sustainability solutions help enterprises optimize their core governance, risk, and compliance processes, enabling them to augment their positioning and go-to-market capabilities.

"For three consecutive years, BCT Digital has been honored to be recognized by Chartis Research," declares Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO at BCT Digital. "This acknowledgment highlights our enduring commitment to fostering expertise in the global risk-tech landscape. Our steadfast dedication to prioritizing and developing the ESG product suite has resulted in positive outcomes, driving our ambition to expand into international markets. These products play a pivotal role in assisting organizations with self-assessment against global standards and frameworks. As we wrap up a successful business year and usher in a new one, we eagerly look forward to supporting more financial institutions and global enterprises in their digital transformation journey through our comprehensive suite of effective products."

"BCT Digital's rise in the RiskTech100 rankings reflects several important developments and approaches across ESG, GRC and Credit Risk," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Notably, the company's deepening pool of products is augmented by a continued focus on credit monitoring for an increasing variety of lending institutions."

BCT Digital's products harness newer technologies such as AI, Predictive Analytics, and Big Data, offering holistic insights and predictability of risk management. The products are tailored to address both the niche challenges particular to the Indian context and the geo specific regulatory compliance. Therefore, the product suite has found its acceptance in the global marketplace, specifically across the USA and The Middle East.

RiskTech100 is globally acknowledged as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

BCT Digital, a digital transformation company focuses on delivering FinTech, RegTech, and SustainTech solutions to international banking and financial markets, and key industry sectors, on a global scale. The core of BCT Digital's offerings lies in the ability to identify gaps and building solutions that are both specifically suited to India and yet scalable to the global markets. BCT Digital, a niche player in the RegTech arena, adopts emerging technologies to enable financial institutions to mitigate risks, ensure liquidity and improve customer engagement. For more information, visit http://www.bctdigital.ai.

