Beenu Arora, CEO & Co-Founder of Cyble, Recognized by ET Edge as an Impactful CEO 2025

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ET Edge has recognized Beenu Arora, CEO & Co-Founder of Cyble, as one of India's Impactful CEOs 2025, honoring visionary leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and measurable impact in shaping the future of business and technology.

The ET Edge Impactful CEO recognition honors leaders who drive transformation through strategic, purpose-driven leadership. Beenu Arora's inclusion highlights his continued focus on advancing cybersecurity innovation and strengthening digital trust globally.

Under Beenu Arora's leadership, Cyble has grown into a globally recognized cybersecurity intelligence provider, delivering AI-powered threat intelligence and digital risk protection to help enterprises and governments proactively combat threats across surface, deep, and dark web ecosystems.

Beenu's leadership philosophy centers on purposeful innovation, customer focus, and empowering teams to address real-world security challenges at scale. He has led Cyble through rapid global expansion while fostering a culture of integrity, collaboration, and continuous learning. His focus on AI-driven, actionable intelligence has positioned Cyble as a trusted partner in an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

"This recognition by ET Edge is deeply humbling and reinforces our belief that cybersecurity is no longer just a technology challenge; it is a business and societal imperative," said Beenu Arora, CEO & Co-Founder of Cyble. This honor belongs to the entire Cyble team, whose passion, innovation, and commitment to protecting the digital ecosystem inspire everything we do."



He Further added, "Our focus remains on building intelligence-led, AI-driven solutions that help organizations anticipate risks, make informed decisions, and enhance their long-term digital resilience. We are committed to creating a safer and more trusted digital future for businesses and governments around the world."

The ET Edge Impactful CEO 2025 recognition underscores Cyble's growing global influence and highlights Beenu Arora's role as a forward-thinking leader driving innovation and resilience in cybersecurity.

About Cyble

Founded as an AI-first cybersecurity company, Cyble delivers real-time threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and predictive cyber defense solutions to enterprises and governments worldwide. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and public sector agencies, Cyble is committed to making the digital world safer through intelligent, autonomous cybersecurity.

For more information on Cyble's Agentic AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, visit www.cyble.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1 888 673 2067

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg