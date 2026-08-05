Belrise Industries Acquires Hyva India's Tipper Body Business

Acquisition strengthens Belrise's transition to a Tier-0.5 supplier

Transaction valued at approximately USD 5.65 million, representing an Enterprise Value (EV) to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) multiple of approximately 3.60x

PUNE, India, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belrise Industries Limited, one of India's leading integrated automotive and aerospace component manufacturers with a diverse portfolio of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions announced the acquisition of the Tipper Body Business of Hyva India Private Limited, a subsidiary of JOST Werke SE. This transaction marks a strategic step in strengthening Belrise's position as a Tier-0.5 supplier within the commercial vehicle ecosystem.

This acquisition aligns with Belrise's long-term strategy of expanding its capabilities in the commercial vehicle segment and deepening its presence in high growth sectors such as construction, mining, defense and infrastructure. The transaction is based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 3.60x EV/EBITDA, with a total purchase consideration of approximately USD 5.65 million.

Hyva India's Tipper Body Business is a well-established platform specializing in the manufacture of tipping solutions, catering to diverse end use applications across construction, mining, and infrastructure sectors. The business has strong engineering and design capabilities and serves all of the top five commercial vehicle OEMs in India.

The business delivered an EBITDA of approximately USD 1.57 million for CY2025, with a return on average capital employed (ROACE) of around 20%, reflecting its operational efficiency and profitability.

The acquisition will further enhance Belrise's customer portfolio by adding a key European commercial vehicle OEM, while also strengthening its domestic footprint through three manufacturing facilities located in Pune, Jamshedpur, and Bangalore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swastid Badve, General Manager, Belrise Industries Limited, said:

"We are pleased to welcome Hyva India's Tipper Body Business into the Belrise family. This acquisition is a strong strategic fit and complements our manufacturing and engineering strengths. It enhances our position in the commercial vehicle value chain and supports our vision of becoming a diversified, global mobility solutions provider. Belrise remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, suppliers, and business partners, while investing in the future growth and development of the business."

About Belrise Industries Limited

Belrise Industries Limited ("Belrise") is a leading integrated precision engineering company headquartered in Pune, India. The Company specializes in the manufacturing of safety-critical systems and advanced engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles. Through its recent strategic acquisitions in Europe, Belrise has further expanded its capabilities into the production of structural and engine components for the aerospace and defense sectors.

Belrise has a turnover of INR 95,091 million and a market share of approximately 24% in precision sheet metal pressing and fabrication, based on revenue. With 22 manufacturing facilities in India and 2 in Europe, the Company serves 38 OEMs across vehicle segments, including the largest global aerospace and defense OEMs.

About Hyva India Tipper Body Business

Established in 1997, Hyva India introduced telescopic cylinder technology and tipping solutions to the Indian market and has since become a respected player in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle segment. The India Tipper Body Business is the only Hyva business globally dedicated to the design, manufacture, and sale of complete tipper bodies.

Following the transaction, Hyva will continue to own, operate, and invest in its Tipping Kits and Hydraulic Systems business. It will also continue to serve OEMs, body builders, dealers, and customers in India through its comprehensive portfolio of hydraulic and tipping technology solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.