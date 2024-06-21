Best CSR Impact Award goes to The Art of Living Social Projects for JalTara

BENGALURU, India, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on June 21st, The Art of Living received the Best CSR Impact Award for the JalTara Project at the NGI CSR Summit in Hyderabad. Representing The Art of Living Social Projects, Chairman Shri Prasana Prabhu delivered a compelling keynote address and industry presentation. He highlighted the significant environmental and social contributions made by The Art of Living and shared the organisation's future plans for making India water +ve.

Shri Prasana Prabhu (second from left) accepts Best CSR Impact Award for JalTara

This is the second CSR Award bestowed upon The Art of Living in 2024. On February 15, the organisation won the Best CSR Impact Award for Solar Electrification with its collaborating partner Schneider Electric India Foundation. Additionally, in December 2019, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, awarded Shri Prasana Prabhu for the remarkable progress achieved by the Jaltara project over the last four years.

Scaling Impact Across India

The JalTara journey began in 2021 with a modest 1,400 recharge structures in 4 villages. In just 3 years, that number has escalated to 45,500+ recharge structures, transforming 115+ villages. This initiative has also led to the planting of 90,000+ trees and benefited over 1,70,000 acres. What started as a focused effort in Maharashtra and Karnataka has expanded to Haryana, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Success of JalTara

The secret behind JalTara's success lies in its simplicity and the dedication of its architects. The recharge structures are unpretentious in design, tailored to diverse terrains, supported by an expert technical team and active local involvement - they offer a sustainable solution to water scarcity.

JalTara has significantly boosted crop production by ensuring year-round availability of groundwater and preventing waterlogging. This has led to a 19% increase in labour demand during the Kharif season and an 88% rise during the Rabi season. Furthermore, land usage during the Rabi season has surged by 58%, reflecting improved water accessibility and fertile land conditions.

Collaborations for the JalTara Project

MOU with the Government of Maharashtra to conserve water across all districts

MOU with WIPRO Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. to construct 500 JalTara Recharge structures in Karnataka

Extension of Antarjala Chetana Yojana, Karnataka for capacity building and constructing JalTara Recharge Structures

'Aakhri Boond Bhoomi Jal Mission' with the Government of Haryana to elevate groundwater levels in rural areas

The JalTara Vision

To Solve India's Groundwater Crisis in the next 5 Years

15 Trillion litres of ground water to be recharged annually across India

5,00,00,000 Recharge Structures to be built in 1,00,000 Villages in 5 years

The JalTara story is all about farmers taking charge of their own destiny, about communities fostering sustainability. The story continues, quietly transforming the lives of those it touches, one recharge structure at a time.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. Committed to holistic development, The Art of Living champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management. Through these multifaceted efforts, The Art of Living strives to create positive social and environmental impact, fostering a more sustainable and harmonious future for all.

