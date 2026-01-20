BetterInvest Launches SEBI-Registered Category II AIF Focused on Media & Entertainment Private Credit

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterInvest, the only structured private credit provider for the media & entertainment industry in India, has announced the launch of its SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), BetterInvest Media Vision Fund - 1. The fund is designed as a private credit, income-generating vehicle with a five-year tenure, targeting a corpus of ₹300 crore, and a green shoe option of an additional ₹300 crore.

The BetterInvest Media Vision Fund-1's core investment strategy focuses on the media and entertainment sector, with a sharp emphasis on movie and content production financing. Unlike conventional debt funds, this AIF adopts a strategy of a debt-plus-profit-sharing structure, enabling investors to participate not only in interest income but also in the upside potential profits from successful content projects. Deal tenures are typically shorter and structured for faster capital churn and active portfolio management.

Mr. Sedhumanikandan, Co-founder, BetterInvest, said, "India's media and entertainment industry has reached a stage where content financing requires institutional-grade capital, faster deal execution, and smarter risk structures. With the launch of our SEBI-registered Category II AIF, we are formalising what has largely been an unorganised financing segment."

He further added, "BetterInvest is focused exclusively on media and content financing. Our objective is to evolve into a fully institutionalised, end-to-end capital provider for the ecosystem, setting benchmarks in underwriting, governance, and capital discipline."

The fund aims to provide periodic interest payouts to investors as deals mature. Capital will be redeployed during the first three years to optimise utilisation. From Year 4 onwards, principal repayments will commence, with full return of capital expected by Year 5.

BetterInvest brings deep domain expertise to the fund, having financed over 235 media projects, cumulatively deployed around ₹800 crore, with average annual returns of around 16% across its earlier structures.

With the launch of its SEBI-registered Category II AIF, BetterInvest becomes the only structured private credit provider for the media & entertainment industry in India with built-in profit-sharing upside, combining contract-backed, short-tenure debt with participation in content success.

The fund offers investors a differentiated, risk-calibrated pathway between traditional fixed-income products and high-risk equity exposure to India's fast-growing content economy.

About BetterInvest:

BetterInvest is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and specialises in financing content producers. The organisation has a proven track record in contract discounting for receivables linked to outright sales agreements in the media & entertainment industry, enabling efficient private credit investments in India's content economy, supported by a base of 6,000+ active investors.

The launch of BetterInvest Media Vision Fund - 1 marks the company's expansion into the AIF space with a fully regulated, institutional-grade investment vehicle.

Media Contact:

Ramya Shree

[email protected]

+91 89460 42446

Premal Mandavia

[email protected]

+91 98199 96228