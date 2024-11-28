GZIRA, Malta, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular iGaming content provider BGaming has secured a highly sought-after licence in Peru, marking a significant milestone in its expansion across LatAm.

BGaming's technical system of gaming software and its engaging portfolio have been officially approved by the gambling regulator Mincetur, a national administrative authority which implements and oversees all aspects of online gaming and sports betting in Peru. By receiving the B2B certification, BGaming broadens its appeal with local licenced operators in the newly regulated market.

BGAMING AWARDED PERU SUPPLIER LICENCE

The licence also opens up more opportunities for BGaming to expand its business and strengthen its position in the wider LatAm region, where it has enjoyed significant attention in the last 12 months.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: "Securing the Peru licence marks a pivotal moment in BGaming's global expansion. This certification not only strengthens our presence in Latin America but also underscores our commitment to bringing high-quality, immersive gaming experiences to new audiences.

"We are excited about the opportunities this will unlock, both in terms of growth and the reception of our slots in this new market."

BGaming is a fast-growing iGaming content provider converting gambling into gaming. Thanks to an expert team and a player-driven approach, the studio creates innovative and engaging products featured on reputable platforms and 1,000+ online casinos worldwide. BGaming is the world's first to support cryptocurrencies and offer Provably Fair games. Today the brand's portfolio includes 100+ products with HD graphics and a clear user interface for every device. The studio is also known for its brand exclusives created in partnerships with leading operators in the industry.

