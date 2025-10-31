Big Daddy Casino Group Clarifies ED Inquiries, Refutes Seizure Claims

PANAJI, Goa, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M/s. Golden Globe Hotels Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Big Daddy Casino, Goa, and Strike Casino today issued an official clarification following recent inquiries conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The companies confirm their full cooperation with the authorities regarding the ED's activities, which the agency has stated covered a total of 15 locations across Goa, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Rajkot on 28th September 2025.

Essential Clarification on Seizures

It is important to clarify that out of the total premises covered, only four locations are linked to our group: the two operational casino properties, Big Daddy Casino, Goa, and Strike Casino, Goa, along with two of our company office premises in Goa and Gurgaon.

We categorically clarify that no cryptocurrency, foreign currency, or illegal funds were seized from any of our properties (M/s. Golden Globe Hotels Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Worldwide Resorts and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Big Daddy Casino, Goa, and Strike Casino).

Any reports in the media suggesting such seizures were made from our properties are factually incorrect. The group understands that the ED's operations involved multiple, separate locations across various cities, and any reported seizures are from those other, unrelated premises.

Addressing Misleading Media Reports

The group wishes to address and strongly refute certain inaccurate media reports:

False Online Casino Links: We want to state clearly that our companies do not operate or run any online casinos. This is completely false and misleading. Our entities operate licensed, regulated, land-based casinos only.

If any individual employee, ex-employee, or associate has independently engaged in promoting or operating online platforms, they have done so entirely in their personal capacity, outside the knowledge or authorization of our companies. Such individuals are solely responsible and liable for their actions.

Commitment to Compliance: We object to any attempts to link our companies with illegal online gambling or cryptocurrency activities. Such reporting is damaging and misleading. Our management is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and transparency and will continue to fully assist the authorities as required.

About Big Daddy Casino

