Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size to Reach USD 61.42 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR 36.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data as a Service Market is Segmented by Solution Type (Hadoop as a Service, Data as a Service and Data Analytics as a Service), by Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others), by Organization Type (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Big Data Category.

The global big data as a service market was valued at USD 4.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 61.42 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Major Factors Driving the BDaaS Market Size are:

Growing demand in industries to gain actionable insights

Increasing organizational data across industries due to digitalization

Automation of business processes

Inquire for Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-4E14/Big_data_as_a_service

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BDaaS MARKET SIZE

The massive growth of big data across the globe is expected to drive the growth of big data as a service market size. Owing to the emergence of social media, the Internet of Things (IoT) and multimedia, which have generated an enormous flow of data in either structured or unstructured format. The amount of data collected by organizations is continuously growing, and these data can be turned into meaningful insights using big data analysis.

Huge investment in IT sectors by businesses is expected to fuel the growth of big data as a service market size. The growing adoption of advanced and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning is steadily catalyzing change through industries such as manufacturing, transport, healthcare, retail, and others. In addition, many companies are investing heavily in both the IT sector and new technologies, which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the big data as a service market. It is anticipated that the introduction of these technologies would produce large quantities of data, which can help gain business insights from this information.

The growing adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) has enabled organizations to make informed decisions. Data-driven decision-making provides several advantages over traditional technologies, such as association mining and clustering datasets. In addition, it provides improved capacity to scale changes as well as versatility in the scenario of change modeling. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of Big Data as a service market size.

During the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the growth of Big Data as a service sector is expected to continue. Operations in the IT industry are typically carried out in the structure of 'working from home.' Therefore, the adoption of big data as a service is typically performed in its application sectors such as BFSI, e-commerce, it & telecom, healthcare, and government. On the other hand, demand for big data as a service from manufacturing and retail sectors has decreased due to lockdown.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-4E14/big-data-as-a-service

BDaaS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

BFSI segment is dominating the Big Data as a Service market share and is expected to garner the highest revenue during the forecast period with USD 15.31 Billion in revenue in 2026. This growth can be attributed to advantages offered by Big data as a service, including improved customer satisfaction, including benefits such as fraud detection, risk management, and customized solutions.

The data analytics-as-a-service segment held the largest big data as a service market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Data Analytics-as-a-Service is considered a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized enterprises. Increased adoption of cloud-based services in small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to fuel the growth of big data as a service market size.

The public cloud segment dominated the big data as a service market share in 2018. Since the initial investment needed for implementation is very small, and there is no obligation to maintain the infrastructure that further drives the growth of the sector. However, in the coming years, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to see the fastest growth rate.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-4E14/Big_data_as_a_service

BDaaS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Solution Type

By Deployment Model

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises.

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Google, Inc.

Accenture.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4E14&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-4E14&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Hadoop-as-a-service Market size was valued at USD 5,279.00 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 74,097.00 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2019 to 2026. North America dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to continue this trend during the Hadoop-as-a-service market forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to the presence of key market players, such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.

- Private Cloud Services Market was valued at USD 3,703 Million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 14,111 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2017 to 2023.

- Public Cloud Service Market is Segmented by Type Infrastructure as a Service, Cloud bursting, Multi Tenant Computing, Resource pooling, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service, by Application Government, Private Organizations, Academics and Education, BFSI, Healthcare, Supply Chain Management and by various regions.

- Hybrid Cloud Services Market is Segmented by Type Cloud Integration, Consulting, Cloud Management, Cloud Security, Networking, by Application Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Media and Entertainment, Others and by various regions.

- Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market is Segmented by Type Hadoop Packaged Software, Hadoop Application Software, Hadoop Management Software, Hadoop Performance Monitoring Software, by Application Finance, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Transportation, Information Technology, Gaming, Public Organizations, Weather Forecasters and by various regions.

- Cloud-based Big Data Market is Segmented by Type Private Clouds, Public Clouds, by Application Finance, Marketing and Sales, Human Resources, Operations, Others and by various regions.

- Big Data and Business Analytics Market size was valued at USD 193.14 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 420.98 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- The Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market size was valued at USD 44.21 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 105.82 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market size is projected to reach USD 18600 Million by 2026, from USD 9242.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Big Data as a Service Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports