BigCash aims to onboard 50 Mn+ Users by end of 2024

NEW DELHI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian gaming sector has witnessed unprecedented growth post covid and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% or more in the coming 5 years. This rapid growth has been majorly driven by tier 2 and tier 3 cities due to low cost of internet which has penetrated with low-cost smart phones, thanks to the effort of Government of India. We estimate that with the launch of 5G networks at affordable rates, online gaming is set to grow multi-folds with immersive gaming experience.

BigCash, with its tailor made, simple and gripping games which has become a preferred choice for online gamers, aims to onboard the 50 Mn+ users mark by the end of 2024. The biggest strength of BigCash as an online skill based real money gaming app has been organic growth, which is driven by the platform's commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and providing a captivating gaming experience for all genres.

With the motto of offering inclusive games, BigCash platform continues to introduce new games/features, re-defined app & game experience with launch of BigCash 2.0 in 2024 to appeal to a wider audience. From one player, two player to multiplayer games format, the platform's gaming portfolio covers needs of all player preferences, motivations, and pain points. Whether a player is looking for thrill of card games, want to enjoy fun games like fruit chop, ludo online or loves fantasy cricket, BigCash app has it all. The platform's deep understanding serves as the foundation for enhancing gameplay mechanics, fine-tuning user interactions, ensuring that every aspect of the gaming experience is finely crafted to delight and engage players from all corners of the country.

The platform's personalised targeting along with right marketing mix plays a pivotal role in new user's growth. Keeping focus on responsible gaming and combining performance advertising, social media engagement, influencer partnerships, we engage with regional flavour. BigCash has been successful in driving marketing initiatives that resonate with the target audience. This holistic approach ensures that their brand message reaches the right people, at the right time, through the right channels, amplifying their impact. The virality factor of the app is akin to a snowball rolling down a hill, gaining momentum and size as it goes. Each new user attracted through marketing channels becomes a catalyst for further growth, fuelling a self-sustaining cycle of user acquisition and engagement.

Mr. Ankur Singh, Founder & CEO of BigCash, shared, "The trust and loyalty of our players, as well as our team's relentless pursuit of product excellence and keeping user focus has resulted in achieving the milestones so far. We are committed to pushing boundaries, delivering innovative gaming experiences, and ensuring that BigCash remains the go-to destination for gaming enthusiasts.

BigCash continues to prioritise security and fairness in gaming, partnering with leading technology firms to implement robust measures that safeguard user data and promote fair play. This commitment to integrity and transparency has earned BigCash a reputation as a trusted and reliable gaming platform"

About BigCash

Established in 2017, BigCash is India's fastest growing multi-gaming platform that offers 20+ exciting games in cards, casual and fantasy cricket segments. The company specializes in creating and introducing futuristic games in the real money gaming segment.

BigCash platform is already trusted by 4 Cr+ users from all across India and is quickly gaining popularity in the international markets. With monthly active user base of 1.5 million. 5 Lac+ users are daily winning at BigCash platform, and making the most of their gaming skills.

For more information, visit https://www.bigcash.live/

