BigCash Officially Sponsors 'Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan' on Disney+ Hotstar for England's Tour of India

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigCash, India's favorite real-money gaming platform, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, the free to play predict and win contest, during England's ongoing tour of India, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for BigCash as it strengthens its position as a noun in gaming and entertainment. Trusted by millions of users, BigCash offers poker, rummy, ludo, callbreak and more exciting games.

Building on JioStar's efforts to make interactive engagements a key feature for fans during live sports streams, BigCash aims to build deeper engagement with users through this partnership by aligning itself with the passion and excitement of cricket, one of the most celebrated sports in India. Since its inception, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan has had over 2 billion plays from more than 100 million users. With this series, users now will also be able to play the contest on a dedicated 'Jeeto' tab on the Disney+ Hotstar app, which not only offers more engagement for fans but more exposure for brands.

Aakash Chopra Joins The Big Campaign

Further solidifying its connection with cricket enthusiasts, JioStar & BigCash have onboarded renowned cricket expert and commentator, Aakash Chopra, as its face for this campaign.

Aakash Chopra's association with BigCash Poker Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan brings a new dimension to the marketing efforts. Known for his insightful commentary and strong fan base, Chopra's influence amplifies the campaign's reach, bridging the gap between cricket enthusiasts and the world of real-money gaming. His involvement ensures that BigCash connects with audiences directly, fostering trust and credibility while promoting BigCash Poker as the go-to platform for engaging and rewarding poker game play.

BigCash Poker & Disney+ Hotstar's Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan Aim Big

Sponsoring Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan on Disney+ Hotstar during England's much awaited tour of India ensures BigCash Poker's visibility among millions of viewers, significantly boosting brand awareness. This sponsorship also allows BigCash Poker to reach diverse demographics, from quiz enthusiasts to cricket fans, creating a wider potential user base for the platform. Additionally, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan's extensive reach on Disney+ Hotstar ensures unparalleled exposure, positioning BigCash Poker as a leader in the online poker gaming space.

"We are excited to sponsor Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan on Disney+ Hotstar during the high voltage India vs. England T20I and ODI series. BigCash has been a preferred platform for Indians to play poker on the go and our players are also big cricket fans. That's why this partnership is the perfect match. This partnership also underscores our commitment to providing thrilling and rewarding poker gaming experiences for our users while connecting with the passion of Indian audiences," said Ankur Singh, CEO, BigCash.

About BigCash

Established in 2017, BigCash is India's fastest growing multi-gaming platform that offers exciting games like Poker, Rummy, Ludo etc segments. The company specializes in creating and introducing futuristic games in the real money gaming segment.

BigCash platform is already trusted by 5 Cr+ users from all across India and is quickly gaining popularity in the international markets. With a monthly active user base of 1.5 million. 5 Lac+ users are daily winning at BigCash platform, and making the most of their gaming skills.

For more information, visit https://www.bigcash.live/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607684/BigCash_Logo.jpg