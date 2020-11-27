BigRock Announces Black Friday Sale with up to 58% OFF on Web Hosting, Domains and more

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BigRock, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products announces incredible discounts on domains, web hosting, email hosting, and add-ons as part of the 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. In these challenging times, BigRock hopes that these offers will help its customers boost their business.

Here are the details of the discounts one can enjoy:

Popular domains .COM, .IN, .CO and .BIZ at discounted rates

BigRock Instant - ₹149/yr

Shared Hosting - 58% OFF

VPS Hosting - 30% OFF

Dedicated (SSD & HDD) - 25% OFF

G Suite - 40% OFF

Business email - ₹23 /mo/acct.

Codeguard, SiteLock, and SSL - Flat 25% off

Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Endurance International Group (APAC) said, "This has been a challenging and difficult time for several businesses. Our aim at BigRock is to help small business owners establish their online presence and succeed."

"As part of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we are offering low prices on our domains and web hosting products. For businesses that have made it online or plan to come-onboard, we intend to support this transition with ease, and best-in-class web hosting products and services at affordable prices. Through this sale, we intend to reinforce BigRock's vision to be stronger together and encourage small businesses owners across India," He added.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is live and will run till 2nd December, 2020.

For more information on the sale, visit https://www.bigrock.in/

ABOUT BIGROCK

BigRock is one of the leading providers of a wide spectrum of domain services. We have vast experience to our aid, which we leverage to provide world-class services to help enterprises scale new heights. Our core competencies include domain name registration, website hosting, email hosting, VPS hosting and more. We also offer various value-added services, such as WHOIS, DNS management, and premium domain sales, apart from promising comprehensive assistance to our customers.

ABOUT ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

