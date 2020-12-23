Bigtincan Acquires ClearSlide to Create Industry's Only End-to-End Sales Enablement and Engagement SaaS Offering

Acquisition solidifies Bigtincan's position as the most complete Sales Enablement platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, announced it has entered into a binding agreement with Corel Inc. to acquire 100% of ClearSlide, Inc. ("ClearSlide"). The deal combines two of the leading players in the sales enablement space bringing together a more complete solution for sellers to engage buyers in the digital world.

Bigtincan's acquisition of ClearSlide will further extend its position as the world's leading sales enablement platform — one that enables companies to transform how their sellers interact with customers and prospects into long-term valued relationships. By combining ClearSlide's leading sales engagement capabilities with Bigtincan's leading sales readiness and sales asset management capabilities, Bigtincan will create a complete solution for sellers to learn, access sales assets, and engage with buyers virtually or in person.

The dramatic increase in remote working and virtual business meetings is causing a revolution in Sales, as budgets previously spent on traditional buyer/seller interactions are now moving to digital.

"The Sales Enablement market continues to grow, and with market growth comes consolidation. The Bigtincan acquisition of ClearSlide brings together two market leaders in Sales Enablement that combined will make Bigtincan one of the largest providers in the market," said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO, Aragon Research.

The addition of ClearSlide technology extends Bigtincan's end-to-end SaaS stack, with access to buyer engagement analytics, email timing, and personalized video communication. ClearSlide's large and vibrant customer base will have access to new, world-class, remote coaching and learning software, document automation, and will be able to leverage Bigtincan's leading sales enablement solutions to transform their buyer/seller experience.

"ClearSlide expands our customer engagement capabilities to include advanced remote selling technologies and engagement tools that provide sellers a personalized solution that integrates seamlessly with their sales tools," said David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan. "The combined ClearSlide and Bigtincan teams are dedicated to serving the full lifecycle of needs for Sales and Service teams to succeed in a remote world."

"ClearSlide is an exceptional sales enablement technology and we see a bright future for the brand as part of the Bigtincan portfolio," said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel Corporation. "This deal brings additional focus to Corel's next phase of growth and M&A outlook as we build on the strengths of our global partner network, sales teams and world-class ecommerce platform."

The acquisition follows a successful fiscal 2020 with continued growth and expansion across a number of markets as Bigtincan continues to win the largest deals in Sales Enablement globally. Together with the ClearSlide technology, customer base and team, Bigtincan strengthens its position as one of the largest providers in the market.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company's AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry's premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, Thermo Fisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity and fuel customer engagement. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

About ClearSlide

ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform that delivers buyer engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools to inform every stage of the sales process. Chosen by industry leading brands including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, GoDaddy and Vice Media Group, ClearSlide helps sales teams create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count — whether it's in person, on the phone or through email. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSlide makes it seamless to discover and communicate the best content and gain critical insights into how customers engage. For more information, please visit www.clearslide.com .

