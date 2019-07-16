Birch Grove Capital Selects ClearStructure Financial Technologies' Sentry PM as its Portfolio Management Solution

DANBURY, Connecticut, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearStructure Financial Technology, a leading provider of global award-winning portfolio management solutions for investment managers, private debt firms and administrators, today announced that Birch Grove Capital, a New York-based alternative credit manager has selected Sentry PM as its portfolio management solution.

Since launch in 2013, Birch Grove's assets under management have grown from USD 300 million to USD 1.6 billion as its investor base has filled out and they have devised more granular strategic solutions in response to client needs.

"When evaluating Sentry PM, we sought greater functionality and depth to deliver increased productivity, and continued growth and enhanced response to our client's needs," said Todd Berry, Chief Operating Officer of Birch Grove Capital. "With Sentry PM we can continue to construct an all-weather portfolio that can generate alpha under varying market conditions. Sentry PM empowers us to excel at the highest level by offering our clients and consultants robust transparency and portfolio level information."

"Sentry PM streamlines the investment process and administration, allowing for better and faster access to data needed to make daily decisions," said Jeremy Hintze, Partner, Chief Operating Officer, ClearStructure Financial Technology. "Birch Grove recognizes the differentiated approach and process we provide, and we are excited to work with their team as they speed up the pace of growth of their business."

About ClearStructure Financial Technology:

ClearStructure Financial Technology delivers state-of-the-art technology solutions capable of meeting the diverse needs of the investment industry. The Sentry solution offers managers full front-to-back-office functionality on a single platform across all asset types. ClearStructure's Sentry product suite is used by many of the largest and most respected financial institutions and investment firms in the world. For more information about ClearStructure, visit www.clearstructure.com.

About Birch Grove Capital:

Birch Grove Capital is a New York-based alternative credit manager that applies an opportunistic, flexible approach to credit investing and portfolio construction across corporate capital structures and seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all stages of the market cycle. Birch Grove utilizes an integrated combination of fundamental research analysis, trading expertise, sophisticated trade construction and hedging in order to create a portfolio with an asymmetric risk profile capable of alpha generation. Birch Grove was formed in January 2013 to continue the successful investment strategy developed by Jonathan Berger and the investment team at Stone Tower Capital. For more information about Birch Grove Capital visit www.birchgrovecap.com.

