Birla Opus Launches Its New Thematic Communication and embarks on a journey to 'Make Life Beautiful'

~The brand film features an animated colourless world made vibrant by a kid who beautifies spaces with his magical touch~

MUMBAI, India, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birla Opus Paints, housed under Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries, today released its first thematic communication. The film brings to life the brand philosophy of Birla Opus articulated through the tagline 'Make Life Beautiful'. With this new thematic communication, Birla Opus showcases the brand's transformative power, which helps create a more beautiful world.

Duniya Ko Rang Do!

The film showcases a never done before Hi-Definition, 3D feature animation with realistic silhouettes, an industry first for any brand within the paints category in India. It has a melodious track created by renowned Indian composer, Ram Sampath which captures the essence of the campaign with the resounding message – 'Duniya Ko Rang Do' (Colour the world). This landmark campaign marks a significant milestone for Birla Opus Paints as it continues to expand its footprint across the nation. The film will be advertised in Hindi and all major regional languages and backed by a 360-degree activation across TV, Digital, OOH, Print, and Radio to drive awareness and induce trials. The communication has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India and produced by Zombie Studio; a leading global animation studio based out of Brazil.

In February 2024, the Aditya Birla Group made a significant entry into the paint industry with the launch of Birla Opus. Committed to expanding its paints business, the company plans to establish six manufacturing facilities nationwide by 2025.

Commenting on the film launch, Rakshit Hargave, CEO, Birla Opus, said, "We understand the discerning tastes of today's consumers who seek products and experiences that resonate with purpose and value. With this film's playful rendition which personifies our brand belief of 'Make Life Beautiful', we are excited to embark on this journey of transformation with our customers, inspiring them to embrace beauty with purpose."

Inderpreet Singh, Head – Marketing, Birla Opus, added, "We're thrilled to unveil our first-ever brand film for Birla Opus. The film exemplifies beauty which comes alive through one of the best animation styles in the world, comparable to HD animation in Hollywood movies, a first in the paints industry in India. The message, 'Duniya Ko Rang Do' crafted by renowned music composer, Ram Sampath, resonates with a powerful idea of finding hope, happiness and beauty in life."

Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe - South Asia & Chairman, Leo Burnett - South Asia, said, "Birla Opus is a brand that is designed for today's dynamic new Indian audiences. And we wanted to give the campaign a fresh and innovative approach. Using animation for storytelling, our film is an artistic approach to express how our audiences can surround themselves with colour that inspires and transforms."

Concept: The film opens in a black and white world where a kid is shown touching an object in his house which transforms into its real vibrant colours. His mother is concerned that if anybody sees him doing this, they will get angry with him, so she tries to protect him by telling him not to do so. Later when he steps out, he again tries to use his power and then goes on a spree and touches all possible surfaces that transforms the dull and lifeless to colourful, vibrant and full of joy. The mother then realises the positive effect that her son has brought towards making the world a beautiful place.

