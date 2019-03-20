BIS Approved ICHIBAN GSM Landline (Dual SIM) Launched in India
20 Mar, 2019, 09:30 IST
Jayem Trade, a manufacturer and marketer of high-tech and unique products under the brand ICHIBAN, now introduces ICHIBAN GSM Walky (Dual SIM) in India.
The ICHIBAN GSM Walky is a portable landline, which works on SIM-based BIS approved products. One can now purchase their products from the online store at http://www.ichibanonline.in and also from leading retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm, etc.
The ICHIBAN GSM Walky would be best suited for business houses with multiple locations, banks, telecom service providers, news agencies, broadcasting companies, event management firms, law enforcement agencies and tele-boutiques.
The ICHIBAN GSM Walky has got the following features:
- Desktop Speaker Phone with superior voice quality
- Short Messages Services (SMS) memory 200
- Redial Last Number or from List
- Call Duration, Day, Date and Time Display
- Network Selection- Automatic and Manual
- Programmable Local area Code
- Built in Alarm Function
- Call Log details
- 300 Nos Phone Book Memory
- Fixed and on hook Dialing
- Power LED Indication on Adapter
- Polyphonic/Mono Ring Tones
- PSTN Dial Tone
- Multi Conference
- Lapu/SIM Menu
- FM Radio 30 Stations
- Incoming and out going store memory 20 each
- Speed Dialling Option Available
- Hotline Dialing
About ICHIBAN
The focus of ICHIBAN is to launch unique and cutting-edge products in India at affordable prices.ICHIBAN products now available in India are Digital Thermometers, GSM Walky, Autonics, Testo, TMC, LCR, Plasel, Luxfer and many others. Learn more about these products at http://www.ichiban.co.in . Order online from http://www.ichibanonline.in or with renowned retailers from all over India. Reach out to our Experience Centre and After Sales Services at Jayem Trade Pvt. Ltd., Logitech Park, Plot #7, Road #10, EPIP, Whitefield, Bengaluru 560066, India. Phone: +91-9994243102, +91-8041353578. Contact Mr. Sasin Ganesan, Product Head.
About Jayem Trade
Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Jayem Trade - a manufacturer, importer, supplier, trader & exporter - deals in products categorized under headers, like Test & Measurement, Control & Automation and Specialty Products. Jayem Trade is also a Trading and 5PL Service provider to a host of MNCs. For more details, visit their website www.jayemtrade.in .
Media Contact
JK Suresh
sureshjk@jayemtrade.in
+91-9886150188
Director
Jayem Trade Private Limited
SOURCE Jayem Trade Private Limited
