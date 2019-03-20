BIS Approved ICHIBAN GSM Landline (Dual SIM) Launched in India

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837065/Jayem_Sim_Box.jpg )



The ICHIBAN GSM Walky is a portable landline, which works on SIM-based BIS approved products. One can now purchase their products from the online store at http://www.ichibanonline.in and also from leading retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm, etc.

The ICHIBAN GSM Walky would be best suited for business houses with multiple locations, banks, telecom service providers, news agencies, broadcasting companies, event management firms, law enforcement agencies and tele-boutiques.

The ICHIBAN GSM Walky has got the following features:

Desktop Speaker Phone with superior voice quality

Short Messages Services (SMS) memory 200

Redial Last Number or from List

Call Duration, Day, Date and Time Display

Network Selection- Automatic and Manual

Programmable Local area Code

Built in Alarm Function

Call Log details

300 Nos Phone Book Memory

Fixed and on hook Dialing

Power LED Indication on Adapter

Polyphonic/Mono Ring Tones

PSTN Dial Tone

Multi Conference

Lapu/SIM Menu

FM Radio 30 Stations

Incoming and out going store memory 20 each

Speed Dialling Option Available

Hotline Dialing

About ICHIBAN

The focus of ICHIBAN is to launch unique and cutting-edge products in India at affordable prices.ICHIBAN products now available in India are Digital Thermometers, GSM Walky, Autonics, Testo, TMC, LCR, Plasel, Luxfer and many others. Learn more about these products at http://www.ichiban.co.in . Order online from http://www.ichibanonline.in or with renowned retailers from all over India. Reach out to our Experience Centre and After Sales Services at Jayem Trade Pvt. Ltd., Logitech Park, Plot #7, Road #10, EPIP, Whitefield, Bengaluru 560066, India. Phone: +91-9994243102, +91-8041353578. Contact Mr. Sasin Ganesan, Product Head.

About Jayem Trade

Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Jayem Trade - a manufacturer, importer, supplier, trader & exporter - deals in products categorized under headers, like Test & Measurement, Control & Automation and Specialty Products. Jayem Trade is also a Trading and 5PL Service provider to a host of MNCs. For more details, visit their website www.jayemtrade.in .

