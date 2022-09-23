Biswananth Sinha IAS is the new Additional Chief Secretary to the Kerala Finance Department

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biswananth Sinha, a 1992- batch IAS officer, has been appointed as additional chief secretary of the Department of Finance. The Kerala cadre senior officer would also continue to function as additional chief secretary of the store purchase department and Chief Executive Officer of the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Sinha was Additional Chief, Planning and Economic Affairs department. Earlier, he had also served as the District Collector of Kottayam, Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Biswanath Sinha IAS

Mr Sinha is a native of Bihar and alumni of the Delhi School of Economics. During 30-year long career in the Indian Administrative Service, he served as Director, Textiles, Managing Director, State Cooperative Bank, Deputy Director, Secretary, Public Works Department, Sports, Additional Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, Joint Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Principal Secretary of Personnel and General Administration, Finance and SC/ST Welfare / Social Justice & Empowerment department.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906444/Biswanath_Sinha.jpg

SOURCE Finance Department, Government of Kerala