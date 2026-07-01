Biswanath Sinha Takes Over as Kerala Chief Secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri Biswanath Sinha, IAS (1992 batch), has assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Kerala, succeeding Dr. A. Jayathilak, IAS, who retired from service on June 30.

Shri Biswanath Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala.

As Chief Secretary, Shri Sinha is the administrative head of the State Government and the senior-most civil servant in Kerala. He will advise the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers on matters of governance and public administration, coordinate the functioning of government departments, oversee the implementation of government policies and programmes, monitor administrative performance, and provide leadership to the State's civil services. He will also play a key role in facilitating inter-departmental coordination, policy formulation and strategic decision-making to support the Government's development agenda.

Prior to assuming the office of Chief Secretary, Shri Sinha served as the Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Vigilance Department, overseeing key aspects of internal security, law and order administration, police affairs, prison administration, vigilance, disaster management coordination and other critical governance functions. In this role, he worked closely with law enforcement agencies and various government departments to strengthen public safety, enhance administrative coordination and ensure the effective implementation of policies relating to internal security and public administration.

An alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, Shri Sinha has over three decades of distinguished administrative experience in both the State and Central Governments.

During his career, he has held several key positions, including Additional Secretary, Planning & Economic Affairs Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Store Purchase Department; and Chief Executive Officer of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

He has also served as District Collector of Kottayam, Wayanad and Kozhikode, besides holding important assignments as Deputy Director and Secretary in the Public Works and Sports Departments, Additional Resident Commissioner at Kerala House, New Delhi, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

Shri Sinha has served as Principal Secretary in the Departments of Personnel & General Administration, Finance, and SC/ST Development and Social Justice. During his tenure in the General Administration Department, he introduced measures aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency through enhanced attendance monitoring and improved disciplinary mechanisms in the State Secretariat.

With extensive experience across finance, planning, infrastructure, governance, public administration and internal security, Shri Biswanath Sinha brings a broad spectrum of administrative expertise to the office of Chief Secretary as he assumes leadership of Kerala's civil administration.