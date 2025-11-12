VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), published its 2025 Ask Satoshi Global Report, uncovering the questions crypto users around the world would ask Bitcoin's mysterious creator if they finally had the chance. The insights come from Bitget's #AskSatoshiWithGetAgent campaign , which invited users to "speak" to Satoshi through GetAgent, Bitget's AI-powered crypto assistant, in celebration of the Bitcoin Whitepaper's seventeenth anniversary.

Bitget GetAgent Brings Satoshi Back into the Chat — and the World Had Questions

Over a two-week period, more than 10,000 participants across 90 countries submitted more than 30,000 questions through GetAgent, Bitget's AI-powered crypto assistant, offering a rare view into how today's crypto community interprets Bitcoin's origin story in an era shaped by artificial intelligence.

The report shows that curiosity around Bitcoin's purpose remains just as strong as interest in its price. Nearly 40% of all questions centered on whether Bitcoin has stayed true to its original ideals, with users exploring themes of decentralization, trust, and the evolution of digital money. Submissions spanned more than ten languages while vibrant participation emerged from Southeast Asia, South Asia and European markets. A standout 75% of English-language questions came from non-English-speaking countries, highlighting how AI tools like GetAgent are lowering language barriers and helping make crypto learning more accessible across state lines.

AI adoption and trading behavior also showed clear parallels. 90% of core GetAgent users executed trades within the past 30 days, with 75% active in the last week. Peak trading occurred between 10 PM and midnight, and GetAgent usage followed the same pattern, suggesting that traders are increasingly turning to AI for real-time support during active market sessions. Daytime usage leaned toward education, research, and strategy planning, emphasizing GetAgent's dual role as both an execution partner and a learning tool.

Differences between VIP and regular users were also evident. VIP users interacted with GetAgent more directly, often through K-line charts, and typed more customized queries focused on hedging, market cycles, and macro shifts. Regular users preferred suggested prompts, using the assistant to deepen understanding. Together, these behaviors show how GetAgent mirrors user maturity, trading confidence, and market exposure.

The Ask Satoshi experience captured the philosophical side of the crypto world. The most common questions asked whether Bitcoin still reflects Satoshi's intent, whether Satoshi would embrace AI and why the creator chose to disappear. Regional variations added nuance with certain speakers focusing on decentralization, with other speakers exploring identity and legacy or security risks.

"The report confirms the global crypto audience is maturing from speculators to stewards, asking profound questions about purpose, not just price," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "Seeing users speak to 'Satoshi' through AI showed how global this conversation has become. It's a reminder that crypto is for the masses and people are trying to understand its fundamentals differently."

The report reflects a global crypto community that is becoming more knowledgeable, more diverse, and more influenced by AI. As crypto and AI continue to intersect, Bitget's Universal Exchange model aims to support this next phase, one where traders engage not only with markets, but with the ideas and innovations shaping them. Co-authored with Bitget's GetAgent, the report draws on the AI assistant's analytical depth to reveal the patterns, questions, and cultural nuances that define today's crypto landscape. It demonstrates how GetAgent is evolving from a trading tool into an intelligent collaborator, capable of interpreting global sentiment and illuminating how people around the world think about the future of finance.

