Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Reach 5.81 Million Tokens, and Total Crypto and Total Cash Holdings of $11.6 Billion

As of August 9, 2026 at 6:30pm ET, the Company's crypto holdings are comprised of 5,805,238 ETH at $1,928 per ETH (per Coinbase), 209 Bitcoin (BTC), $180 million stake in Beast Industries, $69 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) ("moonshots") and total cash & marketable securities of $104 million. Bitmine's ETH holdings are 4.8% of the ETH supply (of 120.7 million ETH).

"We are disappointed that the CLARITY Act will not see a Senate vote before the August recess, but financial markets seem more focused on the recent softer inflation and jobs data. The odds of a Sept. hike by the Federal Reserve have fallen to 40% from 75% two weeks ago," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chairman of Bitmine. "We expect easing financial conditions to be a tailwind for crypto."

"Since Bitmine pivoted to an Ethereum Treasury strategy on June 30 of last year, sizable outperformance of ETH vs Bitcoin (monthly) has typically been followed by Bitmine's shares outperforming ETH over the following month. In July, ETH outperformed Bitcoin by 1,100bp similar to July 2025, Dec 2025, March 2026 and in those instances, Bitmine's shares saw strong outperformance over ETH in the following two months." continued Lee.

"We continue to view Bitmine's common shares as undervalued and the Company repurchased 3 million shares during the past week, bringing total common equity repurchases to over 19 million common shares since the start of July. This buyback remains the largest ever executed by any Ethereum, Bitcoin or crypto DAT (Digital Asset Treasury)," continued Lee. Since July 1, 2026, Bitmine has repurchased 19.1 million shares of common stock under the previously authorized $4 billion share repurchase program.

"Over the past week, we acquired 7,391 ETH. Bitmine has bought ETH every week since the inception of the ETH Treasury Strategy on June 30, 2025 about 14 months ago," stated Lee.

On July 16, 2026, Bitmine released the latest Chairman's Message (link here) for July 2026. The title of the Message is "ETH is the cure for the Uncanny Valley of Wealth."

Earlier in 2026, Bitmine launched MAVAN (the Made in American VAlidator Network), the institutional grade staking platform. While MAVAN was originally developed to support Bitmine's own Ethereum treasury, MAVAN intends to expand to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure. A portion of Bitmine's ETH is already staked on the MAVAN platform.

As of August 9, 2026, Bitmine total staked ETH stands at 5,067,309 ($9.8 billion at $1,928 per ETH). "Bitmine has staked more ETH than other entities in the world. At scale (when Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), the projected ETH staking reward is $294 million on an annualized basis (using 2.63% 7-day BMNR yield)," stated Lee.

"Annualized staking revenues are now projected at $257 million. And this 5.1 million ETH is 87% of the 5.81 million ETH held by Bitmine. Bitmine's own staking operations generated a 7-day yield of 2.63% (annualized)," continued Lee.

Bitmine's crypto holdings reign as the #1 Ethereum treasury and #2 global treasury, behind Strategy Inc., which reportedly owns 842,138 BTC valued at approximately $59 billion. Bitmine remains the largest ETH treasury in the world.

Bitmine management believes the GENIUS Act and the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Project Crypto are as transformational to financial services in 2026 as the US action on August 15, 1971, which ended the Bretton Woods system and took the U.S. dollar off the gold standard 54 years ago. This 1971 event was the catalyst for the modernization of Wall Street, creating the iconic Wall Street titans and financial and payment rails of today. These proved to be better investments than gold.

The Chairman's message can be found here:

https://www.Bitminetech.io/chairmans-message

The Fiscal Full Year 2025 Earnings presentation and corporate presentation can be found here: https://Bitminetech.io/investor-relations/

To stay informed, please sign up at: https://Bitminetech.io/contact-us/

About Bitmine

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMNR), and its subsidiaries ("Bitmine" or the "Company"), is a blockchain technology infrastructure company operating across institutional digital asset staking and validation services, bitcoin mining, and strategic digital asset management. As the world's leading Ethereum Treasury company, it implements an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. The Company provides institutional-grade staking and validation infrastructure—through which it earns staking rewards and validation income—alongside bitcoin mining activities. Bitmine holds digital assets strategically, generating yield on those holdings to support liquidity and capital formation. During 2025, the Company expanded its blockchain infrastructure capabilities, including developing and deploying MAVAN, its institutional staking and validation platform. The Company's activities further include investments in early-stage blockchain opportunities ("moonshot" investments) and ancillary mining, hosting, and consulting services.

For additional details, follow on X:

https://x.com/bitmnr

https://x.com/fundstrat

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not purely historical and can generally be identified by terms such as "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "targets," "goals," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. This press release specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things: (i) the Company's goal of acquiring 5% of the total ETH supply (the "Alchemy of 5%" initiative) and statements regarding its progress toward this goal; (ii) the Company's digital asset accumulation and treasury strategy, including statements regarding continued weekly ETH acquisitions and the Company's status as the largest ETH treasury in the world; (iii) the Company's staking operations, including projected annualized ETH staking rewards of approximately $294 million (assuming Bitmine's ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners at scale), current projected annualized staking revenues of approximately $257 million, and the 7-day yield of 2.63% (annualized); (iv) MAVAN's intended expansion to serve institutional investors, custodians, and ecosystem partners seeking best-in-class staking infrastructure; (v) the Company's $4 billion share repurchase program, including statements regarding the execution, size, and potential accretive value of such program; (vi) management's views regarding the valuation of the Company's common shares and expectations regarding future stock price performance relative to ETH and other digital assets; (vii) expectations regarding the relationship between ETH performance versus Bitcoin or the Nasdaq 100 and subsequent performance of the Company's shares; (viii) statements regarding the impact of macroeconomic factors, including Federal Reserve policy, inflation data, and labor market conditions, on digital asset markets and financial conditions; (ix) management's belief that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto are transformational to financial services; (x) statements regarding the Company's investment in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) as providing indirect exposure to OpenAI; and (xi) the future growth, advancement, and strategic direction of the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and blockchain infrastructure capabilities.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the extreme volatility and unpredictability of digital asset prices, including ETH and Bitcoin; changes in market conditions affecting the trading price of the Company's common stock and Series A Preferred Stock; the Company's ability to successfully execute its digital asset acquisition strategy and achieve its ETH accumulation targets; the Company's ability to finance its business operations, Ethereum treasury operations, MAVAN expansion, and share repurchase activities; operational, security, and technological risks associated with the Company's staking and validation operations, including network failures, cybersecurity breaches, and protocol changes; competition in the digital asset treasury, staking, and mining industries; the Company's dependence on key personnel, including executive leadership; regulatory developments affecting digital assets, blockchain technology, and staking activities in the United States and globally, including the ultimate enactment, implementation, and interpretation of the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and other pending legislation and regulatory initiatives; actions by the SEC, CFTC, and other regulatory bodies affecting digital assets and related businesses; risks related to the Company's investments in early-stage blockchain opportunities ("moonshot" investments), including the investment in Eightco Holdings; macroeconomic factors, including inflation, interest rates, Federal Reserve monetary policy, and general economic conditions affecting investor sentiment toward digital assets; changes to the Ethereum protocol, including staking mechanics, validator requirements, and reward structures; risks related to AI systems and their potential impact on cryptocurrency markets and blockchain technology; the performance of third-party service providers, exchanges, and custodians; risks related to the concentration of the Company's assets in digital currencies; and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information available to management as of the date of this release and reflect management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as management's assumptions and beliefs concerning future events. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including those described above and in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 21, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of these filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://Bitminetech.io/investor-relations/. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Bitmine expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, revise, or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.