Bitrue First Exchange to Support Blast Network With Pacmoon ($PAC) Listing

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitrue exchange, a leading cryptocurrency exchange noted for its innovation in the web3 space, has today announced that they have completed integration for the Blast layer 2 network, and have resultantly become the first exchange in the world to list the Pacmoon community token.

The exchange has already opened deposits for Pacmoon, with spot trading on the PAC/USDT pair also commencing today at 10:00 UTC. Withdrawals will be opened once sufficient deposits have been made. To celebrate Bitrue becoming the first exchange to support the Blast network and listing Pacmoon, users can enjoy zero trading fees for 7 days .

Pacmoon, a community-centric memecoin, is notable for its virality-based tokenomics whereby users earn the token via promoting it on Twitter. The more popular the content, the more coins the creator will earn, thus incentivizing community members to create and distribute original and engaging content, increasing its popularity.

Pacmoon is built on the Blast layer 2 network using Ethereum as its base. Blast has distinguished itself among its contemporaries by being the only L2 capable of offering native yields for Ethereum and certain stablecoins, which has resulted in over $3 billion of TVL on the network as of June 2024.

Bitrue has a strong history of innovation in the cryptocurrency space, recently becoming the first exchange in the world to list RUNE tokens built on the Bitcoin network, in an approach that it characterizes as maximizing choice for its users. With over 700 coins listed for trading, Bitrue is often the first exchange to provide users with access to trending coin projects, allowing investors to add the coin into their portfolios early and reap potential rewards.

Bitrue recently cemented its commitment to innovation with the launch of Bitrue Ventures, a new subdivision of the company focused on identifying and incubating nascent web3 projects to bring new tokens to market. A wide variety of projects have already been analyzed for suitability, and Bitrue Ventures will be making its first partnership announcements shortly.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital exchange that supports trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. Bitrue continues to develop new features rapidly to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available on Bitrue's website .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385358/4750087/Bitrue_BitrueOfficial_Bitrue_Logo.jpg