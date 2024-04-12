Bitrue Gears Up for 2024 Bitcoin Halving with Trading Competition

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue unveiled a new competition available to all users on the platform that comes with a total prize up to $850,000 USDT in a recent X announcement .

The contest is being held in honor of the much anticipated Bitcoin Halving - an event that occurs once every four years to regulate the supply of new BTC entering the digital asset economy, and helps ensure long-term value through scarcity of supply.

The competition will rank traders according to their trading volume on the exchange during the contest period. The competition begins on Thursday April 11th and will continue until the halving event occurs (estimated April 20th). The prizepool will increase according to the number of valid participants in the competition, with the grand prize winner set to take home 25% of the total reward (212,500 USDT). All participating users will have a chance to win prizes regardless of their final rank.

With all eyes on this historic event, Bitrue is thrilled to be able to offer an exciting and rewarding way for its 10 million users to mark the occasion and provide them with an opportunity to earn a life changing amount of money. Interested parties should sign up on the Bitrue exchange now in order to be ready for when the contest goes live on April 11th.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital exchange that supports trading, loans and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe, and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available at Bitrue's website .

