Bitrue Launches Aethir $ATH 3-Week Trading Marathon Featuring 1,180,000 ATH Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitrue, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of the 3-week ATH Trading Marathon , featuring a staggering 1,180,000 ATH Prize Pool. This event comes hot on the heels of Aethir (ATH) being listed on Bitrue on June 12, 2024. The trading marathon will take place from June 13, 2024, until July 4, 2024.

The ATH Trading Marathon is just one of the many exciting campaigns Bitrue has planned for users during their Aethir Launch Week campaign . The week-long celebration includes various activities and events designed to engage and reward the Bitrue community. Below is a rundown of the Aethir Week events:

June 12: Aethir ($ATH) Listing - A momentous occasion as Aethir joins the Bitrue platform, providing users with more opportunities to trade and invest in this promising cryptocurrency.

June 12: Bitrue x Aethir AMA with Co-Founder and COO, Mark Rydon - An exclusive Ask Me Anything session where users tuned into insights surrounding Aethir's vision, future plans, recent developments, and their partnership with Bitrue.

June 13 - July 4: Trading Marathon - The highlight of Aethir Week, this thrilling trading competition offers participants a chance to win from the impressive 1,180,000 ATH Prize Pool. Traders will showcase their skills and compete for the top spots on the leaderboard. The greater an individual's trading volume, the more of the prize pool they stand to win.

June 18 : $ATH/$BTR Staking Campaign - Bitrue users can stake their Aethir (ATH) and Bitrue Token (BTR) to earn attractive rewards and maximize their return on investment.

Aethir ATH is a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) project that provides on-demand access to GPU infrastructure for the purposes of gaming, AI research, and development. This decentralized model allows large companies to spin up and scale computationally-intensive projects rapidly without requiring significant time or capital investment, while also providing enterprise-level equipment to hobby-level gamers who would otherwise have no means of access.

Bitrue is committed to providing its users with a secure and user-friendly trading experience. With the ATH Trading Marathon, Bitrue aims to foster a vibrant trading community and reward participants for their active involvement. Traders can seize this opportunity to showcase their trading prowess and potentially earn substantial rewards.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital asset exchange that supports trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available on Bitrue's website .

