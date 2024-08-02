BITS School of Management (BITSoM) Placement Outcomes Announced for Second Cohort MBA 2022-24

BITSoM final placement average CTC at Rs 23.41 lakh for Class of 2024

Leading companies made offers, with the top 50% of the placed students at an average CTC of Rs 27.64 lakh.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BITS School of Management, Mumbai (BITSoM) has announced placement outcomes for their second cohort (MBA 2022-24), recording an average CTC of Rs 23.41 lakh per annum for the placed students, close to the previous year's average of Rs 23.50 lakhs. The students had offers from leading organisations in coveted roles across industries and domains. The top drawn CTC is Rs 50.00 lakh, and the median CTC of the placed students is Rs 24.00 lakh. Students with prior full-time work experience who had declared their last drawn salaries at an average of Rs 6.81 lakh, are placed with an average post MBA CTC of Rs 24.14 lakh – 254% higher than their pre-MBA salaries. 77% of the students placed are at a CTC of Rs 20 lakh or higher.

The top 10 percent of the placed students are with an average CTC of Rs 31.88 lakh per annum. The average CTC is Rs 28.86 lakh for the top 30 percent, Rs 27.64 lakh for the top half, and Rs. 25.38 lakh for the top 75 percent of the placed students. These statistics include 41 students who accepted pre-placement offers. Three students out of the class of 131 opted out of the placement process. While the structured placement process has concluded, the school continues to make efforts to find opportunities for the nine students who are yet to be placed.

This year the placements attracted prominent companies across various domains like Consulting, Finance. General Management, Sales & Marketing, and Product Management & Technology. Top-tier consulting firms like McKinsey & Co, The Boston Consulting Group, Arthur D Little, EY India, PwC, KPMG, Accenture Strategy, Praxis Global Alliance, and MXV Consulting hired during this placement process. All the positions offered in the consulting firms are in management consulting, tech consulting, or Deals and M&A. Marquee employers from the BFSI sector also made offers, including JP Morgan India, Somerset Indus Capital Partners, Aditya Birla Capital, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life Insurance.

Organisations that made offers for their flagship management trainee programmes include Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite, Aditya Birla Group, and Vodafone Idea. Employers such as Signify Innovations India, HT Media, Jubilant Foodworks, Media.net, Kerala Ayurveda, More Retail, Century Pulp & Paper, UltraTech Cement, Birla Estates, Siemens Healthineers India, and Wockhardt also recruited students across functions. Several new-age and tech companies like Avalon Technologies, Flexiloans Technologies, Flipkart, Freyr Solutions, iLink Digital Inc, Merilytics, o9 Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, xCube Labs, and ZapCom Solutions recruited for roles in Product Management and Technology.

Dr Saravanan Kesavan, Dean BITSoM, stated, "I am pleased to share the final placement report for the co-founding class. Our students performed with grit and determination to secure favourable outcomes in a difficult placement year, a fact that I am extremely proud of. The Industry Partnership & Career Services (IPCS) team too made extraordinary efforts to create opportunities for participating students in the Final Placement process. This performance is a testament to our unique curriculum, individual attention to the students through the personal development programme, the efforts of a stellar faculty from across the world, our high-quality career services team, and the collaborative culture fostered by students. BITSoM aspires to be among the very best B-schools in the country, and we are working relentlessly towards this goal with a strategic vision and determination."

