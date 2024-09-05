BITSoM Launches Centre for Executive and Professional Development in Powai, Mumbai

Programmes delivered by BITSoM's global faculty

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BITS School of Management (BITSoM), Mumbai, has announced the launch of its Centre for Executive and Professional Development at Powai, Mumbai. This strategic initiative reflects BITSoM's commitment to fostering lifelong learning and bridging the skill gaps essential for thriving in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

The centre will offer executive education programmes with BITSoM's global faculty, tailored for mid and senior-level leaders. Programmes will range from short 2-3 day programmes to longer Global Executive MBA and General Management Programmes that will deliver a world class learning experience and cutting edge course material.

The programmes aim to equip executives with the skills, competencies, and tools necessary to excel in the future workplace, addressing challenges around new technologies, digital transformation, Industry 4.0, and leadership in a changing world.

The two-day inaugural programme, held recently, focused on Retail and Supply Chain Analytics, delivered by Dr Saravanan Kesavan, Dean and Professor of Operations at BITSoM and Dr Sandeep Chandukala from Singapore Management University (SMU). The inaugural programme saw participation from over 60 executives representing more than 20 leading organisations, including Adani Electricity, All Cargo, BigBasket, Colgate, Nerolac, Pidilite, Schindler, Tata Motors, and Voltas Beko, among others. This diverse group of professionals engaged in an immersive learning experience designed to sharpen their strategic insights and operational acumen in the fast-paced retail and logistics sectors.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Saravanan Kesavan, Dean and Professor of Operations, BITSoM, said, "Our location in Mumbai and our pool of global faculty mean that we are uniquely positioned to deliver learning experiences to working professionals that are at par with the leading business schools in the world. With new technologies rapidly changing business models and the world of work, our BITS Pilani lineage is a crucial advantage in us providing inputs that are relevant and future ready."

For more information about BITSoM and its programmes, please visit www.bitsom.edu.in.

About BITSoM

BITS School of Management, BITSoM is a new-age global business school under the aegis of BITS Pilani. Located in India's business capital, Mumbai, BITSoM is inspired by the spirit of excellence and entrepreneurial culture that BITS Pilani has nurtured over six decades. Building on this legacy, BITSoM offers a new age MBA programme with a future-ready curriculum and a transformative experience that will prepare students to be lifelong learners and thrive in an ever-changing business landscape. With a faculty hand-picked from among the best business schools across the world, BITSoM is a school for business and life that aims to bring out the best in the next generation of leaders.

Website: www.bitsom.edu.in