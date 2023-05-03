Blis continues to expand operations in India

MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis , is further expanding its operation in India with two strategic roles, growing its headcount across Asia by 30% in the last 6 months.

Blis' has added to the investment in regional roles to drive growth and meet advertiser demand, now offering a truly national sales representation across India. Blis welcomes new Head of Sales, Nabajit Nath, based out of Mumbai to lead the sales efforts across the region. Nabajit joins the team with more than a decade of experience in digital advertising and technology sales, including Paytm, Flipkart and Network 18. Most recently, at Paytm, Nabajit led the foundation sales team, driving growth and success for the business across a number of years.

On his appointment, Nabajit said; "I was drawn to the role due to the company's strong people focus, and I'm determined to contribute to this dynamic, innovative, and fast-paced organization which pioneered location-powered advertising solutions.". Supporting Nabajit in Mumbai is Ishika Sharma, who has recently been promoted to Associate Director West, and in the south, Sales Lead, Lloyd Joseph, who joined the Blis business in Bangalore last year.

Blis also welcomes Associate Group Head, Nived Kansal to the team, who will lead the Delhi region for Blis. Nived comes to Blis with over 10 years' media experience across India, working at major global and local companies such as Google, LinkedIn and most recently mobile ads provider Inmobi, where he was the Brand Solutions Expert across telco, consumer durables, OEM and auto.

Commenting on the announcements, Emma-Jayne Owens, Managing Director, APAC at Blis, said, "We've driven significant growth across the APAC region over the past few years and I'm delighted to be building further momentum with our new hires. They join Blis to drive our ambition for an even stronger team across more regions in India, where their combined local knowledge, expertise and seniority in digital advertising and technology allows us to support market leading solutions and our clients' businesses growth."

About Blis

Blis is the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data.

Over the past years, Blis has built its reputation on delivering award-winning location-powered advertising solutions.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents.

To learn more, visit blis.com .

