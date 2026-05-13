Blockaid Launches Real-Time Risk Infrastructure to Help Institutions Enforce Compliance at DeFi Speed

New suite enables organizations to screen inflows, enforce transaction policies, and continuously monitor onchain exposure as illicit activity accelerates across digital assets

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockaid, the blockchain security company protecting more than $500 billion in digital assets and screening over 500 million blockchain transactions each month, today announced Risk Exposure , a new real-time compliance infrastructure suite designed to help exchanges, custodians, banks, asset managers, and DeFi protocols monitor and enforce risk policies before illicit exposure spreads through onchain systems.

The launch marks a major expansion of Blockaid's security platform beyond DeFi-native exploit, scam and fraud prevention into what the company describes as programmable, real-time compliance infrastructure for institutional onchain finance.

Blockaid's infrastructure is already used by leading digital asset platforms, including Coinbase, MetaMask, Uniswap, Fireblocks, Polymarket, and OKX. The company screens more than 500 million blockchain transactions every month, evaluates hundreds of transactions per second, and delivers compliance verdicts in under 300 milliseconds with at least 99.99% accuracy. Its systems continuously monitor onchain activity and protocol exposure, with DeFi toxicity sampling refreshed in real-time.

The launch comes as financial institutions and payment processors move from isolated crypto experimentation into continuous onchain operations, where exposure evolves rapidly across DeFi ecosystems even when firms are not actively transacting. Asset managers and market makers now maintain persistent DeFi exposure through liquidity pools and perps, while payment processors, custodians, banks and multinational companies continue expanding stablecoin settlement and treasury operations across multiple blockchain networks. The shift places growing pressure on compliance systems, which are struggling to keep pace with the speed and complexity of modern onchain activity.

In the last 18 months alone:

North Korean-linked attackers moved more than $1.5 billion through the Bybit hack

Cetus suffered a $223 million exploit

Balancer exposure surpassed $116 million following a smart contract vulnerability

KelpDAO lost $292 million following a LayerZero DVN compromise

In many cases, exploit exposure propagated across wallets, liquidity pools, bridges, and counterparties before traditional compliance systems noticed.

At the same time, AI-enabled social engineering has accelerated cryptocurrency investment fraud — also known as pig butchering — to tens of billions of dollars, annually. According to the FBI's Operation Level Up initiative, roughly 8 in 10 victims are unaware they're being scammed and do not file a report. This allows scammers to launder funds without detection by compliance tools that rely on law enforcement records to tag addresses.

"Most blockchain compliance systems were built for forensic investigation, not real-time intervention," said Ido Ben-Natan, Co-Founder and CEO of Blockaid. "That model breaks down when stolen funds can move through bridges, mixers, liquidity pools, and counterparties within minutes. Institutions operating onchain need compliance systems capable of enforcing policy before exposure enters the system, not after funds have already moved."

Risk Exposure is designed around a different assumption than traditional blockchain compliance tooling: that onchain risk is continuous rather than transactional.

A liquidity pool, protocol, or counterparty that appears compliant in the morning can become exposed to stolen funds, sanctioned entities, phishing infrastructure, scams, or laundering activity hours later, even if an institution has not initiated a transaction itself.

To address this, Blockaid's Risk Exposure introduces three core capabilities:

Risk Screening API

Organizations can screen transaction flows in real-time before accepting funds. The system returns structured verdicts that firms can automatically act on. Responses include exposure categories, USD exposure amounts, and risk severity levels designed for internal reviews, audits, SAR filings, and regulator conversations.

Organizations can screen transaction flows in real-time before accepting funds. The system returns structured verdicts that firms can automatically act on. Responses include exposure categories, USD exposure amounts, and risk severity levels designed for internal reviews, audits, SAR filings, and regulator conversations. Cosigner Policy Engine

Organizations can define compliance exposure thresholds directly within multisig approval workflows. Rather than relying solely on static counterparty blocklists or allowlists, Cosigner evaluates exposure across every receiving address in a transaction. If exposure breaches predefined AML or compliance thresholds, transactions can be rejected automatically, even after multisig approvals have been granted.

Organizations can define compliance exposure thresholds directly within multisig approval workflows. Rather than relying solely on static counterparty blocklists or allowlists, Cosigner evaluates exposure across every receiving address in a transaction. If exposure breaches predefined AML or compliance thresholds, transactions can be rejected automatically, even after multisig approvals have been granted. DeFi Toxicity Monitors

Protocols, liquidity pools, counterparties, and treasury positions are monitored continuously throughout the day as exposure changes over time. Organizations receive alerts when exposure thresholds tied to stolen funds, sanctioned entities, fraud, scams, mixers, or other high-risk activity are breached.

Unlike systems that rely primarily on retrospective address tagging, Blockaid combines transaction simulation, exploit detection, scam intelligence, phishing detection, behavioral analysis, and AI-driven threat identification to surface malicious exposure earlier in the attack.

Risk Exposure is available immediately for exchanges, custodians, DeFi protocols, bridges, asset managers, OTC desks, market makers, payment companies, and financial institutions operating onchain.

About Blockaid

Blockaid is a blockchain security platform that protects businesses, ecosystems, and end users from scams, fraud, exploits and risk across blockchains in real-time.

Founded in 2022 by cyber intelligence experts and with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, Blockaid provides a single platform for detecting, understanding, and automatically responding to financial, operational, and compliance risks onchain. Trusted by cryptonatives like Coinbase, Uniswap, and MetaMask, as well as enterprises undergoing digital asset transformation, Blockaid has raised $83 million from investors, including Ribbit Capital, Variant, Cyberstarts, GV, Sequoia, and Greylock. For more information, visit https://blockaid.io.