Blockchain for Good Alliance Brings Blockchain and AI to UN Cultural Diplomacy Forum, Urging Policymakers to Treat Verifiable Infrastructure as a Foundation for Trust

DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), the global non-profit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to leveraging blockchain for societal impact, delivered a session at the Forum on Cultural Diplomacy at the United Nations in Geneva, contributing perspectives on the role of emerging technologies in the future of international cooperation.

Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at the Blockchain for Good Alliance (centre), addresses delegates at the Forum on Cultural Diplomacy at the United Nations in Geneva, sharing perspectives on blockchain as the trust layer for the age of AI.

At the UN's Palais des Nations, Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at BGA, spoke on blockchain as the trust layer for the age of artificial intelligence (AI). As AI systems take on greater autonomy in the systems that shape public good, he argued, policymakers and regulators should look to blockchain to provide the verifiable identity, provenance, and accountability infrastructure those systems increasingly require, treating it not as a technical afterthought, but as a foundation for public trust.

The session was delivered to an audience of senior diplomatic, governmental, and academic figures convened by the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy (ICD), including Ann Linde, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden; Amb. Dr. Abdallah Saleh Possi, Ambassador of Tanzania to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva; Amb. Akram Sa'ud Harahsheh, Ambassador of Jordan to the UN Office in Geneva; Hamid Mohamed Ali Omar, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Yemen to the UN Office in Geneva; Mmasekgoa Masire-Mwamba, President of the ICD Programme on Africa and former Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; and Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, Head of the ICD Women's Leadership Programme and former Member of the UK Parliament, among other parliamentarians, ambassadors, and scholars.

"The Blockchain for Good Alliance brought a perspective our community rarely hears, and needs to," said Mark C. Donfried, Founder and Director General of the ICD. "Their perspective on trust, verification, and technology added real depth to our Forum, and I see strong common ground between our organisations. This is the start of a partnership I expect will grow."

Co-hosted by Institute for Cultural Diplomacy (ICD) and United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the Forum convened government officials, diplomats, academics, and cultural leaders from across the international community to explore how dialogue and cooperation can address shared global challenges. BGA's participation reflects its commitment to bringing the technological frontier — blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital governance — into conversation with the institutions and people shaping global policy.

"Cultural diplomacy has always been about building trust between people and nations," said Glenn Tan. "As AI reshapes how societies cooperate, verifying and holding these systems accountable becomes a diplomatic question as much as a technical one. Blockchain has a role to play, not as speculation, but as infrastructure for trust. BGA's role is to be the neutral bridge that brings this to public institutions and governments."

BGA's engagement in Geneva builds on its growing body of work at the direct intersection of blockchain and public institutions for government and UN officials, including its founding partnership with the UNDP SDG Blockchain Accelerator, its membership at the UNDP Blockchain Advisory Group and its Impact Leaders' Summit series, first convened at the UK House of Lords.

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About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a global nonprofit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to advancing blockchain as a tool to address real-world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain industry, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration and action toward a more sustainable and equitable world.

For more information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.chainforgood.org

Twitter: www.x.com/chainforgood

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockchainforgoodalliance/

About Institute of Cultural Diplomacy (ICD)

The Forum on Cultural Diplomacy at the United Nations, established in 2012, is a long-term programme dedicated to examining the role of cultural diplomacy in international relations, as applied by United Nations agencies. It brings together policymakers, diplomats, academics, and practitioners to analyse how cultural diplomacy can support dialogue, reduce tensions, and strengthen multilateral cooperation within the United Nations system and beyond.

For more information:

Website: https://www.culturaldiplomacy.org

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