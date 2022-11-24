Blockchain tech innovation forum held in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A forum focusing on the innovation and development of blockchain technology was held in Chengdu, the capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province, on Nov 21.

The Blockchain Technology Innovation and Development Forum, sponsored by the Chengdu municipal government, was a key part of the 2022 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair and the second International Blockchain Innovative Application Expo. It attracted academicians, experts, scholars and industry practitioners to share insights and latest practices on the future development of blockchain technology.

Jiang Changjun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, emphasized that the construction of new infrastructure and artificial intelligence infrastructure should be accelerated, to promote the development of digital economy.

Li Jie, director of the blockchain research center at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, believed that blockchain has brought about a credit revolution. He said the combination of big data and blockchain technology will empower the high-quality development of the digital economy.

Zhang Xiaosong, a professor of University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, said blockchain technology will deepen the integration of digital technology and the real economy. This will play an increasingly important role in reducing the cost of the real economy, improving the efficiency of industrial chain coordination and building an honest industrial environment.

The Blockchain Branch of Chinese Institute of Electronics, together with five partners, signed a cooperation agreement to jointly build a technical personnel training base focusing on blockchain technology in Chengdu. This will allow Chengdu to boost the construction of a national comprehensive pilot city for blockchain innovation and application.

A technical standard named Blockchain, Smart Contract, Formal Design and Verification Method (T/CIE130-2022), proposed by the Blockchain Branch of Chinese Institute of Electronics and developed by Beihang University, was also released at the forum.

Hu Kai, a professor at Beihang University, said the establishment of the standard is to make the design and verification process of smart contracts based on blockchain technology more standardized, convenient and operational.

Statistics show that by the end of 2021, the number of blockchain-related enterprises in China had exceeded 121,000, among which nearly 8,000 were based in the Chengdu-Chongqing region. This is why a technical requirement guide for the blockchain industry for this region was released.

Moreover, to help lay a solid foundation for blockchain security, the Blockchain Security and Application Alliance was established at the forum.

SOURCE Chengdu Municipal Government